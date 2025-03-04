Somalia: Puntland forces capture foreign ISIS operatives

BOOSAASO, Somalia – Puntland regional security forces in Somalia have scored a significant win, capturing three foreign fighters believed to be part of the Islamic State (ISIS) group.

The arrests come as operations intensify in the rugged Almiskaad mountains of the Bari region, a known hideout for these militants.

Now in custody, the three men were picked up near the Teedsan Uur-caleed valley, a strategic spot close to the main highway. According to a statement from Puntland’s Counterterrorism Operations Command, the operation was triggered by key tips from residents.

“Our forces captured three foreign individuals in visibly poor condition in the Teedsan Uur-caleed valley, which leads towards the main road. This was thanks to information from locals. An investigation is underway, and we found ammunition and other tell-tale signs on them,” the official statement revealed.

The captured men also bore gunshot wounds, evidence of recent clashes.

Puntland’s offensive and the global war on terror

This capture highlights Puntland’s determined push against ISIS, which kicked off in December. Since then, the regional government claims to have taken out over 100 militants, many of them foreign recruits.

The ongoing operations underscore the persistent threat ISIS poses, a threat that’s grabbed international attention and support.

The rise of ISIS in Somalia is part of a larger, complex global narrative. Since 9/11, the “war on terror” has seen extremist groups, including ISIS and Al-Qaeda, exploit instability. With its history of conflict and weak central authority, Somalia has become a breeding ground for these groups.

The ISIS branch in Somalia, which has grown in reach over the past few years, is estimated to have between 700 and 1,500 fighters.

While smaller than Al-Shabaab, which controls large chunks of southern and central Somalia, ISIS’s presence signals the layered security challenges facing the country.

International support and regional security

Puntland’s fight against ISIS isn’t a solo effort. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has stepped up as a key supporter, recently providing 80 military vehicles to boost Puntland’s forces. Shipped from Abu Dhabi to Boosaaso, this aid is crucial for enhancing operational capabilities in rugged terrain.

UAE support goes beyond gear. They’ve also provided aerial backup, with airstrikes on ISIS positions in the Almiskaad mountains, reportedly taking out several fighters. This support is part of a broader strategy to tackle extremism in the Horn of Africa.

The United States has also been active, conducting airstrikes against ISIS targets. This reflects the U.S. government’s ongoing counterterrorism commitment in the region to curb extremist influence.

Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni has openly welcomed international cooperation, stressing the need for a united front against the terror threat.

The fight against ISIS in Puntland isn’t just a local issue; it’s a key piece of the global puzzle in combating terrorism.

As these captured fighters are questioned, the intel they provide could shed light on ISIS networks, funding, and strategies, potentially impacting counterterrorism efforts far beyond Somalia’s borders.