Ethiopia’s Red Sea quest stirs tensions with Somalia

ADDIS-ABABA, Ethiopia – Ethiopia’s military chief has reignited regional tensions by asserting that the nation is on the verge of becoming a Red Sea power, even as Somalia proposes alternative port access through the Indian Ocean.

This follows a controversial deal between Ethiopia and the breakaway region of Somaliland, which sparked a diplomatic crisis. Turkey brokered talks between Ethiopia and Somalia in December 2024 to defuse tensions, resulting in the Ankara Declaration.

The agreement aimed to restore diplomatic ties and set a framework for discussing Ethiopia’s maritime aspirations while respecting Somalia’s sovereignty.

General Birhanu Jula, Chief of the Ethiopian National Defense Force, stated that “only a short time remains” before Ethiopia joins Red Sea nations.

His remarks followed recent talks between Ethiopia and Somalia aimed at de-escalating tensions stemming from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Ethiopia and Somaliland on January 1, 2024.

That MoU granted Ethiopia access to the Red Sea via Somaliland, a move vehemently opposed by Somalia’s federal government, which deemed it an act of aggression.

“Only a short time remains before Ethiopia becomes one of the countries bordering the Red Sea,” General Birhanu said, without elaborating on how this would be achieved.

This lack of clarity has further fueled speculation that Addis Ababa intends to proceed with the Somaliland agreement despite strong objections from Mogadishu.

The Ethiopian government has not officially clarified whether General Birhanu’s statement signifies a renewed push for the Somaliland agreement.

Somalia’s response: Indian Ocean ports

Somalia has previously outlined potential port alternatives for Ethiopia along the Indian Ocean.

Somalia’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ali Balcad, stated that any port access granted to Ethiopia would be located on the Indian Ocean, excluding the Gulf of Aden, where Somaliland’s ports, including Zeila, are situated.

“The port that Ethiopia will use will be located on the Indian Ocean,” Balcad said. He indicated that possible locations include ports between Garacad and Kismayo, a stretch of coastline with seven potential ports requiring investment and development.

Balcad emphasized that Ethiopia would not finance the port’s construction. Instead, Somalia and international investors would collaborate. “We will build the port with the help of those who invest with us. They (Ethiopia) will have no part in it,” he said.

He added, “If we deal with Ethiopia, we can get funding to build big ports. The highways that go out of it are even more important than the port. The world today is looking to invest in connecting countries.”

Diplomatic efforts and future talks

Following further discussions, Somalia and Ethiopia are expected to reach an agreement on port access by June. Four talks are scheduled, building on initial meetings in Ankara, Addis Ababa, and Mogadishu. Somalia has ruled out granting Ethiopia any territorial waters.

“The talks between the two countries are expected to conclude after four meetings, which will take place in June and will determine the port and the type of investment needed,” Balcad stated.

Ethiopia, a landlocked nation, has long sought access to the sea to boost its economy. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has repeatedly stressed the importance of securing a direct sea outlet through peaceful negotiations.

The Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden have very high geopolitical importance, with shipping lanes vital to international commerce. The breakaway region of Somaliland declared its independence from Somalia in 1991 but is not internationally recognized.

With negotiations ongoing, the coming months will be crucial in determining whether Ethiopia can secure maritime access through diplomatic agreements rather than unilateral moves.

The stakes are high—not just for Ethiopia and Somalia but for the broader Horn of Africa region, where geopolitical rivalries and economic interests are deeply intertwined.