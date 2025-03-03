Somalia: Political maneuvering excludes Burundi from mission

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A diplomatic row is brewing after Burundi, a cornerstone troop contributor to Somali peacekeeping efforts since 2007, was excluded from the upcoming African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

The decision, reportedly emanating from the Somali presidency, has sparked significant discontent in Gitega, according to Africa Intelligence.

Despite their continued operational engagement—as evidenced by a joint Somali-Burundi counteroffensive against Al-Shabaab in Balcad on February 27thBurundi’s— 18-year presence is nearing an end.

A meeting at the African Union headquarters confirmed their exclusion from AUSSOM, the mission succeeding ATMIS (African Union Transition Mission in Somalia) on July 1st, with Egyptian forces slated to fill the vacated positions.

Political calculations underpin exclusion

Burundi’s hopes for inclusion in AUSSOM, voiced during the ATMIS Joint Committee meeting in Addis Ababa (February 24-25), were driven by strategic and financial considerations. With reported salary arrears exceeding ten months, the mission’s financial incentives were crucial.

Gitega’s initial offer of 2,500 troops, later revised to 2,000, including aviation units, was deemed insufficient by the African Union, which mandated a troop reduction to 1,100. This downsizing, from ATMIS’s 17,600 to AUSSOM’s 11,800, was a core requirement of the transition.

However, sources suggest Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s strategic maneuvering played a decisive role.

Amidst earlier tensions with Ethiopia, Mohamud initially favored excluding Ethiopian forces, seeking to replace them with Egyptian troops. This politicization of troop selection strained AU diplomatic relations.

Following the Ankara agreements in December 2024, which normalized Ethiopian-Somali ties, Ethiopian forces were reinstated under the AU framework. Despite previous assurances to both Ethiopia and Egypt, President Mohamud ultimately excluded Burundi.

Funding uncertainties persist

Egypt is preparing to deploy 1,091 troops, taking over the Burundian area of responsibility in Middle Shabelle, with Jowhar as its primary base.

Egyptian military delegations are currently conducting site assessments. Egyptian forces will operate independently of Ethiopian troops, who will maintain their presence in Gedo, Bakool, and Bay.

A February 22nd agreement between the Ethiopian and Somali Chiefs of Defence laid the groundwork for an Ethiopian troop presence, preceding Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s visit to Mogadishu.

While the AUSSOM plan is nearing finalization, funding remains a critical concern. A donor conference in Doha, scheduled for April, aims to secure financial commitments from key partners, including the European Union, Gulf States, and Turkey.

European nations and the UK have signaled their intent to leverage UN Resolution 2719, which allows the UN to cover up to 75% of AU peacekeeping costs.