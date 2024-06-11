Grave exhumations spark public outrage in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia – Officials from the Somali government issued an order late Monday permitting the exhumation of graves of individuals buried for decades at the Police School Academy, which people have been using as a cemetery.

“The relatives of the deceased should remove the buried individuals from here within 10 days,” stated Mohamed Ahmed Diriye, the Deputy Mayor of Mogadishu. No further conditions for the grave exhumations have been announced by the government.

On Tuesday morning, many gathered at the Police School Academy cemetery to retrieve their loved ones. They were instructed to obtain a certificate from the local government, costing $20-25, which posed a financial burden on the victims, already distressed about identifying the burial sites of their relatives.

“I work as a construction worker, earning an average of $7 a day. I can’t afford to pay $25 to exhume my father, who was killed seven years ago in Mogadishu; he was a member of the government forces,” lamented one individual, recalling the sorrow of burying his loved one years ago.

Another man in his 30s expressed to reporters that he could not afford the costs associated with exhuming the bodies buried there.

“My father, who served the nation, my wife, and my younger child are buried here. I am tortured while I try to dig them out. And I am also a member of the government forces,” he said, desperately stating that he would sue the Armed Forces Court.

Many people are unable to identify where their loved ones are buried and are confused about the bodies’ identities.

They appealed to the government not to mistreat the remains.

“I don’t know where he is buried. I am asking the government of Somalia, especially President Hassan Mohamud, not to throw his remains into the sea,” said a middle-aged woman, crying from sadness and anger.

The Federal Government of Somalia has previously denied intentions to seize the cemetery at the Police School Academy. A famous comedian’s son, who exhumed his father’s body, claimed he did so voluntarily under government pressure.

The government faces criticism for its handling and acquisition of public lands, perceived as creating economic benefits for those close to top officials.

Prominent politician and MP of the lower house, Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, described the decision as undermining public trust in the government.

“Trust is crucial between the people and the government. Without it, the government cannot function. The son of the late Abdi Muridi Dheere (AJAKIS) was coerced into denying that the government ordered the exhumation and wanted the land. Instead, he left on his own,” he stated.

Warsame also criticized the clerics supporting the government’s stance.

“Knowing they are not trusted, government leaders have enlisted clerics to gain trust. It’s regrettable that clerics become a channel for legalization.”

Sheikh Abduqadir Somow, a moderate Sufi religious leader, condemned the government’s decision and criticized other supportive clerics. He likened the act to Al-Shabaab’s removal of Sufi priests’ graves, calling it a misunderstanding of religious fundamentalism.

