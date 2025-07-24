Sharmarke demands Puntland free seized Turkish arms ship

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – Former Prime Minister Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke has called on the Puntland administration to promptly release the MV Sea World, a Comoros-flagged cargo vessel detained off Somalia’s northeastern coast while reportedly carrying military equipment for Turkey’s defense mission in Mogadishu.

In a statement, Sharmarke said he met with Turkey’s ambassador to Somalia, who confirmed that the weapons onboard the vessel seized by Puntland on July 18 were property of the Turkish government.

“I was informed that the MV Sea World was transporting military equipment for the TÜRKSOM training mission,” Sharmarke noted. “The ambassador told me he attempted to contact Puntland authorities but received no response. In light of this, Puntland has a legal responsibility to release the ship without delay.”

“Act of piracy”

The federal government in Mogadishu has strongly condemned the interception, describing it as an “unlawful hijacking” and a serious breach of Somalia’s sovereignty. Authorities said the ship was operating under a bilateral defense agreement between Somalia and the Republic of Türkiye, and that the cargo was fully authorized.

According to officials, the MV Sea World was bound for the TÜRKSOM military base in Mogadishu when Puntland’s maritime police intercepted it near the coastal town of Bareeda.

“The cargo was fully authorized and in compliance with both national and international law,” the government said. “This seizure violates Article 54 of Somalia’s Provisional Constitution, which gives the federal government sole authority over defense and maritime security.”

Officials further invoked the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), warning that the incident could be classified as piracy under Somali law.

Puntland’s response

In response, Puntland authorities confirmed the vessel’s detention but rejected accusations of misconduct. The regional government said the ship entered its territorial waters without prior notice and remained there for over two days, in an area considered high-risk due to ongoing counterterrorism operations.

According to Puntland, it was local fishermen who first boarded the ship, prompting security forces to step in and escort it to the port of Bosaso for inspection. Initial checks revealed the cargo consisted solely of military supplies bearing Turkish markings—contrary to claims from Mogadishu that the vessel was carrying commercial goods.

“We are conducting a thorough investigation into the cargo and its documentation,” Puntland’s presidency said. “We invite the Federal Government and the Republic of Türkiye to take part in this process.”

A growing rift

The standoff has further strained already tense relations between Somalia’s federal government and the semi-autonomous Puntland region, which suspended cooperation with Mogadishu in March 2024. The dispute has once again spotlighted unresolved issues surrounding the division of powers—especially in the areas of defense and maritime control.

Somalia’s provisional constitution grants regional states limited autonomy, but it designates defense and national security responsibilities to the federal government.

The TÜRKSOM training mission, established in 2017, plays a critical role in Somalia–Turkey defense ties. It trains the elite “Gorgor” special forces and has expanded into logistics and maritime operations.

While Turkey has not issued a formal statement, Somali officials claim that Ankara has privately confirmed the cargo was part of an official shipment for the TÜRKSOM mission. Mogadishu is now demanding the vessel’s “immediate and unconditional release,” warning that legal and security measures could follow if Puntland fails to comply.

Puntland, for its part, states that it will proceed with the investigation and insists that the legality and ownership of the shipment must be verified.