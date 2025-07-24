Ethiopia denies Trump’s ‘false’ U.S. funding claim on GERD

Addis-Ababa (Caasimada Online) – Ethiopia has firmly rejected former U.S. President Donald Trump’s assertion that the United States financed the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), calling the claim “false” and “destructive” amid lingering regional tensions surrounding the massive infrastructure project.

Trump’s comments came during a public statement last week, in which he declared that the contentious dam on the Blue Nile was “mostly built with American money.”

Responding on Tuesday, Fikrte Tamir, deputy director of the GERD Coordination Office, categorically denied the allegation, stressing that the dam was constructed “without any foreign assistance.”

“Regarding the assertion by Donald Trump, the government should respond through a careful and far-sighted diplomatic channel,” she said.

While Ethiopian officials have yet to issue an official government response, Fikrte’s remarks reflect Addis Ababa’s longstanding stance on the dam, which began generating electricity in 2022 and was declared fully operational earlier this month.

A symbol of national pride

Towering at over 145 meters (475 feet) and stretching 1.6 kilometers (1 mile) across the Blue Nile, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is the largest hydroelectric project in Africa. It stands not only as a pillar of Ethiopia’s development ambitions but also as a powerful symbol of national pride.

The Blue Nile, originating in Ethiopia’s northern highlands, contributes roughly 85 percent of the Nile River’s total flow. For Ethiopia, where approximately 60 percent of the population still lacks access to electricity, the GERD represents a transformative opportunity. Once fully operational, it is expected to generate over 6,000 megawatts of electricity.

But downstream countries, particularly Egypt and Sudan, have long viewed the project with suspicion and concern. Cairo, which depends on the Nile for more than 97 percent of its freshwater, sees the GERD as a potential existential threat.

Sudan, meanwhile, has expressed fears about the dam’s safety and its possible impact on existing dams and water flow. Despite years of negotiations, the three countries have failed to reach a legally binding agreement on how the dam should be managed and operated.

Since the project broke ground in 2011, Ethiopian authorities have insisted that the GERD was financed entirely through domestic means. The GERD Coordination Office, where Fikrte serves, was established to mobilize national support and oversee fundraising efforts.

Originally estimated at $4 billion, the project sparked a wave of patriotic enthusiasm. Ethiopians from all walks of life contributed, from civil servants pledging portions of their paychecks to members of the diaspora making substantial donations. Bond sales to private companies also helped raise funds.

Despite delays and budget overruns, public support has remained strong. In the fiscal year ending July 7, 2024, the Coordination Office reported collecting approximately 1.7 billion Ethiopian birr (roughly $12.3 million) in citizen contributions.

Trump’s repeated claims

This is not the first time Trump has weighed in on GERD. In a post last month on his Truth Social platform, he again claimed the dam had been “foolishly funded by the U.S.” and warned it would “greatly reduce the water flow into the Nile River.”

Trump’s remarks appear to echo the concerns of Egypt, a longtime U.S. ally. During his presidency, Trump maintained close ties with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and took an active role in mediating negotiations over the dam.

His administration even froze a portion of U.S. aid to Ethiopia in 2020—an apparent attempt to pressure Addis Ababa into a deal more favorable to Egypt and Sudan.

Although there is no documented evidence that the U.S. directly financed the GERD, Trump’s repeated claims may stem from this past diplomatic involvement and perceived influence.

For Ethiopia, the completion of the GERD is a milestone achievement. But with no binding agreement in place, tensions with downstream neighbors are likely to remain high—and Trump’s comments have only added fuel to the fire.