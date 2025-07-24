Mogadishu sends elite forces as Gedo tensions boil over

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – Somalia’s federal government has dispatched elite police commandos to the restive Gedo region, officials confirmed, just days after deadly clashes erupted between national forces and fighters loyal to the semi-autonomous Jubaland state—raising fears of a broader conflict.

The deployment of the Turkish-trained “Haramcad” (Cheetah) special police unit on Thursday marks a significant escalation in Mogadishu’s standoff with Jubaland, a long-simmering political feud that has now turned violent.

The reinforcements were sent in following two days of fierce fighting in the strategic border town of Beled-Hawo, where at least five people were killed. The violence broke out after the federal government appointed a controversial figure, Abdirashid Janan, as the region’s new intelligence chief.

Clashes erupt over appointment

Fighting began almost immediately after Janan landed in Beled-Hawo aboard a Somali military helicopter, flanked by federal troops. Jubaland authorities viewed the move as a direct challenge to their authority, and their regional Dervish Force swiftly engaged the newly arrived federal-aligned forces.

By Tuesday evening, Jubaland officials claimed their fighters had repelled the offensive and retaken control of the town, forcing federal troops to withdraw to a nearby military base. Mogadishu, in turn, blamed Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam—commonly known as “Madobe”—for inciting the violence, labeling the incident a “criminal act.”

The federal government’s decision to appoint Janan has drawn intense criticism. Once a security minister in the Jubaland administration he now opposes, Janan has been accused by the United Nations and Amnesty International of serious human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings.

Janan was arrested by federal authorities in 2019 but escaped custody in January 2020. After more than a year as a fugitive, he resurfaced in March 2021 and surrendered to Mogadishu—reportedly under an amnesty deal that led to the charges against him being dropped.

Deepening political rift

The violence in Gedo is the latest flashpoint in an escalating political crisis between Mogadishu and Somalia’s federal member states, particularly Jubaland and Puntland. Tensions have mounted since late 2024, when Jubaland held a disputed regional election that saw Madobe claim a controversial third term.

The federal government deemed the election “unlawful” and issued an arrest warrant for Madobe on charges of treason. In response, Jubaland’s regional court issued its own warrant for Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, and the state announced it was severing all ties with the federal government.

Control over Gedo has become a high-stakes battleground, as the region’s parliamentary seats carry significant weight in national politics. Analysts say Mogadishu’s deployment of loyal forces and the installation of a trusted commander are part of a broader attempt to wrest political control from Madobe’s grip ahead of future elections.

The power struggle has opened the door for Somalia’s most dangerous enemy. The ongoing rift between federal and regional forces creates a security vacuum that al-Shabaab—an al-Qaeda-linked insurgency that has terrorized the country for more than 15 years—is quick to exploit. As government forces turn their weapons on each other, the militant group gains space to regroup, recruit, and launch fresh attacks.