IS-Somalia grows as financial hub; leader may rise to IS chief

Mogadishu, Somalia (Caasimada Online) – The Islamic State in Somalia (IS-Somalia) is becoming an increasingly significant financial player in global terrorism, according to a new report by the International Crisis Group (ICG).

While it may not have the battlefield dominance of its local counterpart, al-Shabaab, the group is gaining influence and playing a critical role in financing terror activities across the African continent.

The report also suggests that the leader of IS-Somalia could soon be in the running to become the overall leader of the Islamic State network, signaling a shift in the group’s global operations.

IS-Somalia, though smaller and less militarily active than al-Shabaab, has carved out a unique position within the broader Islamic State (IS) network.

According to ICG’s report, IS-Somalia has developed strong ties with other Islamic State affiliates across Africa, making it a key financial hub for terrorist activities on the continent.

Omar Mahmood, a senior researcher with ICG, highlighted the group’s influence, stating, “Al-Shabaab is by far a bigger threat. But at the same time, Islamic State Somalia has persisted despite significant odds against it. It has carved out a role within the wider IS network, particularly as a financial hub between affiliates and other parts of the Islamic State.”

Mahmood’s assessment suggests that while IS-Somalia may not control as much territory as al-Shabaab, its strategic importance lies in its ability to facilitate terror financing.

This has allowed IS-Somalia to maintain relevance within the global jihadist movement, despite having between 100 and 400 fighters, half of whom are believed to be foreign nationals.

Financial influence across Africa

The International Crisis Group’s report also sheds light on IS-Somalia’s financial operations. The group has been able to extend its influence beyond Somalia, financing terrorist operations in other African countries.

In 2020, the Islamic State restructured its African operations, placing affiliates in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Mozambique under the leadership of IS-Somalia. This move positioned Somalia as a key player in the Islamic State’s African expansion.

One of the factors contributing to IS-Somalia’s growing influence is its ability to generate revenue through illicit means. The group has established an extortion racket in the port city of Bosaso, one of Puntland’s most important commercial hubs.

Businesses in the region are coerced into paying protection money, which in turn funds IS-Somalia’s fighters and activities. This financial independence has allowed the group to persist and expand despite concerted efforts to dismantle it.

Somalia’s strategic vulnerability

Somalia’s weak central government and porous borders have made it an ideal breeding ground for terrorist organizations. Richard Tuta, a Kenyan counterterrorism expert, pointed out that the lack of strong institutions in Somalia has allowed terrorist groups like IS to operate with relative impunity.

“Somalia does not have strong institutions, so it’s easy for such groups to be compromised. It’s easy to undertake both illegal and legal fundraising for terrorism activity. And because of the country’s strategic location, it has a porous border, surrounded by an ocean, which is very hard to keep under surveillance,“ said Tuta.

Somalia’s strategic location, particularly in the Puntland region, has also played a significant role in the Islamic State’s African operations.

The proximity to the Arabian Peninsula and the vast coastline make it easier for IS operatives to smuggle goods, weapons, and personnel in and out of the region.

This geographical advantage further strengthens IS-Somalia’s position as a vital financial and logistical hub for terror operations across the continent.

Leadership challenges and future threats

The future of IS-Somalia’s leadership is a subject of ongoing debate. Abdulqadir Mumin, the current leader of IS-Somalia, has emerged as a potential candidate to become the overall head of the Islamic State.

Although Mumin survived a U.S. airstrike in May aimed at eliminating him, questions remain about whether he will assume leadership of the global IS network.

Mahmood from ICG noted that Mumin’s rise if confirmed, would symbolize the growing influence of IS in Africa. “Now, whether he’s actually the head of the movement is something that’s disputed,“ Mahmood said.

“There are a couple of other figures that are in contention. But if Mumin were chosen, it would be a significant development, marking a new phase in IS’s African operations.”

The potential for Mumin to take over as the global leader of IS raises concerns about the group’s future activities in Africa. With more focus on Africa as a base of operations, IS could increase its attacks on both African governments and foreign interests in the region.

Counterterrorism efforts and challenges

In response to the growing threat of IS-Somalia, Puntland authorities have ramped up efforts to curb the group’s influence. Dozens of IS members have been arrested in the Bari region, with some facing execution or long-term imprisonment for their involvement in terrorist activities.

Earlier this year, six foreign Islamic State operatives from Morocco were arrested by Puntland authorities and deported.

Despite these efforts, experts like Mahmood argue that more needs to be done. The ICG report calls for greater cooperation between the Somali federal government and Puntland authorities to tackle the threat posed by IS-Somalia effectively.

It also urges international actors to pay closer attention to the group’s activities, particularly its role in financing terrorism across Africa.

While al-Shabaab continues to dominate headlines as Somalia’s most dangerous militant group, IS-Somalia is quietly becoming a formidable force.

Its financial influence, cross-border connections, and potential leadership shift could mark the beginning of a new chapter for Islamic State operations in Africa.

As the group continues to build its network and influence, regional and global actors must stay vigilant to prevent further destabilization in the Horn of Africa and beyond.

The international community, Somali authorities, and counterterrorism experts all agree that the Islamic State in Somalia may be small. However, its potential to cause significant harm across the region should not be underestimated.