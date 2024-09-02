Somalia tightens control over coastal waters with new rules

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – Somalia has enacted stringent new maritime regulations to manage vessel movement within its territorial waters better.

Announced by the state-owned Somalia National News Agency (SONNA) over the weekend, the directive marks a significant step in the country’s efforts to reassert control over its vast, historically under-regulated coastline.

Under the new rules, any vessel entering or operating within Somali national waters must fly the Somali flag. Additionally, ships passing through Somali waters must notify the country’s maritime authorities and adhere to the Ministry of Ports and Marine Transport regulations.

This move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen Somalia’s sovereignty over its maritime domain, which spans one of the longest coastlines in Africa.

Reviving the maritime sector

Introducing these regulations is a crucial component of Somalia’s broader initiative to revive its maritime sector, which has suffered from years of neglect due to prolonged civil unrest.

Since the collapse of the central government in 1991, Somalia’s naval laws, last updated in 1989, have become outdated and ineffective, leaving the nation vulnerable to illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Estimates suggest that Somalia loses up to $300 million annually due to such illicit activities, making it imperative to modernize its maritime governance.

By mandating the flying of the Somali flag and requiring vessels to report their presence, Somalia aims to establish greater oversight and control over its waters.

This move is expected to curtail IUU fishing and other illegal activities, such as piracy and toxic waste dumping, which have plagued the region for decades.

Geopolitical Implications in the HofA

Somalia’s new maritime directive also comes against increasing geopolitical tensions in the Horn of Africa. One significant development is the recent agreement between Ethiopia and Somaliland, a self-declared independent region of Somalia, regarding using the Berbera port in the Gulf of Aden.

This agreement grants Ethiopia access to the port without the requirement to fly the Somali flag, as Somaliland does not recognize Mogadishu’s authority.

The situation presents a complex challenge for Somalia’s new regulations, as the country’s central government in Mogadishu needs to recognize Somaliland’s independence.

The lack of a unified approach to maritime governance could lead to conflicts or inconsistencies in how these regulations are enforced, particularly in the waters off Somaliland.

Adding to the complexity, Djibouti has recently offered Ethiopia alternative access to the Port of Tadjourah, potentially reducing Ethiopia’s reliance on the Berbera port.

These regional developments highlight the strategic importance of Somalia’s coastline and the need for a coherent and enforceable maritime policy.

Strengthening naval capabilities

To bolster its maritime security, Somalia signed an earlier this year defense and economic pact with Turkey. The agreement includes provisions for Turkey to train and equip the Somali navy, enhancing its capabilities to combat terrorism, piracy, IUU fishing, and other maritime threats.

This partnership is a critical element of Somalia’s strategy to regain control over its coastal waters and protect its maritime resources.

The Somali coastline has gained a notorious reputation as a hub for piracy, particularly during the peak of pirate activity in the early 2000s. Although international naval patrols, such as the European Union’s EUNAVFOR Atalanta mission, have reduced the incidence of piracy in the region, recent events suggest a resurgence.

Last December, Somali pirates captured the Maltese-flagged bulker Ruen, marking the first successful hijacking of a commercial vessel off the Somali coast since 2017. This incident, along with others involving both small fishing boats and large merchant ships, underscores the ongoing security challenges in the region.

Emerging threats

In addition to piracy, Somalia is facing new security threats, including the potential use of suicide drones by insurgent groups. Just last week, authorities in Puntland, a semi-autonomous region in northeastern Somalia, seized a cache of drones believed to be linked to Al-Shabaab or ISIS-Somalia.

These drones, which were allegedly smuggled through Bosaso port, represent a significant escalation in the tactics employed by terrorist groups operating in the region.

The discovery of these drones comes at a time of heightened concern over a possible alliance between Al-Shabaab and Houthi rebels in Yemen, who have been targeting merchant shipping in the Gulf of Aden.

U.S. intelligence has warned that such an alliance could further destabilize the region, posing a direct threat to international shipping routes.

International efforts and future outlook

In response to these emerging threats, the European Union’s EUNAVFOR Atalanta mission, initially launched in 2008 to combat piracy off the coast of Somalia, has seen renewed focus.

Although there were discussions in recent years about scaling back international naval patrols to encourage Somalia to take greater responsibility for its maritime security, the resurgence of piracy and the rise of new threats have underscored the need for continued international cooperation.

As Somalia moves forward with its new maritime regulations, the success of these efforts will largely depend on the country’s ability to enforce the rules and address the broader security challenges in the region.

With the support of international partners like Turkey and the continued vigilance of global naval forces, Somalia has an opportunity to reclaim control over its waters and secure its maritime future.

However, the complexities of regional geopolitics and the ongoing threats from piracy and terrorism will require sustained attention and a coordinated approach.