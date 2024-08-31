Ethiopia vs Somalia-Egypt: New military pact sparks tensions

The Horn of Africa, already a region plagued by complex geopolitical dynamics, faces increased tension due to a newly formed military alliance between Somalia and Egypt. This development has significantly unsettled Ethiopia, a key player in the region, raising fears that the growing discord could escalate beyond diplomatic exchanges.

The alliance, which includes plans for a substantial Egyptian military presence in Somalia, has sparked concerns about a potential conflict that could further destabilize an already fragile area.

Tensions reached a new high this week when two Egyptian C-130 military aircraft landed in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital. The arrival of these planes marked the first concrete step in a military cooperation agreement signed earlier in August during a state visit by the Somali president to Cairo.

The deal includes deploying up to 5,000 Egyptian soldiers to Somalia by the end of the year, with an additional 5,000 potentially joining later. This military buildup has drawn sharp criticism from Ethiopia, which has long been a strategic ally of Somalia in its fight against al-Qaeda-linked militants.

Ethiopia, embroiled in a bitter dispute with Egypt over the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on the Nile River, views the presence of Egyptian troops in Somalia as a direct threat.

“We cannot stand idle while other actors take measures to destabilize the region,” stated an Ethiopian government spokesperson, highlighting the growing unease in Addis Ababa.

The Ethiopian-Somali rift: A historical context

The deteriorating relations between Ethiopia and Somalia are rooted in deeper historical and geopolitical issues. Ethiopia, a landlocked nation since Eritrea’s secession in the early 1990s, has long sought access to the sea.

This ambition was partly addressed earlier this year when Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed signed a controversial agreement with Somaliland, a self-declared republic, to lease a 20-kilometer section of its coastline for 50 years.

The deal has been met with hostility by Somalia, which considers Somaliland part of its territory and views Ethiopia’s actions as an act of aggression.

The Somali government fears that Ethiopia’s recognition of Somaliland could set a dangerous precedent, encouraging other countries to acknowledge Somaliland’s independence.

This move could weaken Somalia’s territorial integrity and embolden other separatist movements within its borders.

The deal has also alarmed Djibouti, another neighbor, which relies heavily on port revenue from Ethiopian imports. To de-escalate the situation, Djibouti has offered Ethiopia access to one of its ports. This gesture reflects the high stakes involved in the regional power play.

Egypt’s strategic interests: The Nile Dam dispute

Egypt’s involvement in Somalia is closely linked to its longstanding dispute with Ethiopia over the GERD. The Nile, a lifeline for Egypt, originates largely in the Ethiopian highlands, and the GERD project, which began in 2011, has been a point of contention ever since.

Egypt fears that the dam will significantly reduce its share of Nile waters, which are crucial for its agriculture and population. The Egyptian government has warned that any threat to its water security could have severe consequences.

For Ethiopia, however, the GERD represents a critical development project that could transform its economy by providing electricity to millions and powering industrial growth.

The impasse over the dam’s operation and water flow remains unresolved, with the most recent diplomatic efforts collapsing late last year.

Egypt’s military presence in Somalia is thus seen by many as part of a broader strategy to exert pressure on Ethiopia, potentially using the Horn of Africa as a new front in the Nile dispute.

Regional repercussions: The risk of conflict

The increasing militarization of the Horn of Africa, with foreign powers like Egypt and regional actors like Ethiopia and Somalia at odds, has raised concerns about the potential for armed conflict.

Ethiopia has already expressed its dismay at Somalia’s decision to exclude Ethiopian troops from the African Union (AU) peacekeeping mission starting next year.

The AU mission, which has been in place since 2007, has relied heavily on Ethiopian forces to combat al-Shabab militants in Somalia. The prospect of Ethiopian troop withdrawal and the deployment of Egyptian forces has created a volatile situation.

Experts warn that a direct clash between Ethiopian and Egyptian forces in Somalia could ignite a broader regional conflict, drawing in other countries with vested interests in the Red Sea’s strategic waterways.

Somaliland, which has its grievances with Somalia and Egypt, has cautioned that the presence of Egyptian military bases in Somalia could further destabilize the region.

The global stakes: Trade and diplomacy

The implications of a conflict in the Horn of Africa extend beyond regional borders. The Red Sea, a critical artery for global trade, sees approximately 17,000 ships pass through the Suez Canal each year, accounting for 12% of annual global trade. Any disruption in this area could have significant economic repercussions worldwide.

Recognizing the potential for a broader crisis, countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Turkey have actively sought to mediate between the conflicting parties.

The UAE, with its substantial investments in Somaliland and Ethiopia, and Turkey, which maintains strong ties with Ethiopia and Somalia, are seen as key players in any diplomatic resolution. Talks mediated by Turkey are scheduled to begin in mid-September, with the international community closely watching the outcome.

As the Horn of Africa teeters on the brink of further instability, the international community faces the challenge of navigating a complex web of alliances, historical grievances, and strategic interests.

The military alliance between Somalia and Egypt has not only heightened tensions with Ethiopia but also underscored the fragility of peace in a region where conflicts can easily spill over into neighboring countries.

The coming months will be crucial in determining whether diplomacy can prevail or whether the Horn of Africa will become the latest theater in a long-running geopolitical struggle.