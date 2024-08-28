Photography Exhibition Highlights Lived Experiences of Somali Children from under-served communities: A Journey Through Their Eyes

Mogadishu, Somalia – 28th August 2024 – A groundbreaking photography exhibition, “Dhaliy Baydhaby: Through Their Eyes – Lived Experiences of Somali Children,” concluded today at the National Museum of Somalia. The exhibition hosted at the Somali National Museum, was organized by Somali Arts Foundation (SAF) in collaboration with UNICEF, offered a rare and intimate glimpse into the lives of children from underserved IDP camps in Baidoa, Southwest State.

This powerful exhibition, featuring the work of renowned Somali photographer Said Ahmed Musse‘ Fadhaye’, brought together striking images that tell the stories of 40 children living in some of Somalia’s most marginalized communities. Each photograph captured moments of resilience, hope, and the daily challenges these children face.

The exhibition was the culmination of a larger initiative by SAF, supported by UNICEF, to amplify the voices of marginalized and minority children. Through a series of art and photography workshops, these children were given the opportunity to express their experiences creatively, culminating in the powerful imagery displayed at the event.

“These images are more than just photographs; they are the voices of children who have been silent for far too long,” said Wafaa Saeed, UNICEF Somalia Representative. “We must listen to these voices, understand their stories, and take action to protect their rights.”

The event displayed art as a tool to journey through some of the lived experiences of children in Somalia. Among the highlights was a mural painted by the Mogadishu based artists Abdinasir ‘4C’ Abdulkadir Mohamed, in collaboration with the children, which display a vibrant depiction of their shared experiences and hopes for the future.

“Art has the power to heal, to tell stories that words cannot,” said Said Ahmed Musse ‘Fadhaye’. “These children have lived through unimaginable hardships, yet they have found a way to express their hopes and dreams through art. Their stories deserve to be seen and heard by the world.”

The exhibition also featured deeply personal narratives collected from the children and their communities, adding context and depth to the images. These stories highlighted the urgent need for increased support and protection for children in Somalia, particularly those from minority and marginalized communities.

The success of “Dhaliy Baydhaby” was made possible through the collaboration of several organizations. The Save Somali Marginalized and Minorities Organization (SASMO) played a crucial role in facilitating the participation of the children, ensuring that their voices were not only heard but celebrated.

“This exhibition is a testament to what can be achieved when we work together to empower the most vulnerable among us,” said Muhdin Isack, the Executive Director of SASMO. “These children have shown us their strength and resilience, and it is our responsibility to support them in every way we can.”

Adding to this, Sagal Ali, Executive Director of the Somali Arts Foundation, shared her perspective on the significance of the exhibition: “We believe in the transformative power of art, and this exhibition has demonstrated how creativity can serve as a powerful tool for advocacy. By collaborating closely with the children and giving them a platform, we highlight not only the urgent need for their stories to be heard and addressed by the wider community, but also the fundamental truth that every child deserves and needs a safe and healthy childhood”

As the exhibition drew to a close, the message was clear, the stories of these children must inspire action. SAF and UNICEF are exploring opportunities to take “Dhaliy Baydhaby” to other regions, hoping to spark a wider conversation on the rights and needs of Somali children.

“The images displayed here are not just art—they are calls to action,” said Aisho Abdullahi Ahmed. “We must ensure that every child in Somalia, and around the world, has the opportunity to live a life of dignity and hope.”

The “Dhaliy Baydhaby” exhibition has left a lasting impact on all who attended, serving as a powerful reminder of the resilience of Somali children. Through the lens of a camera, these young voices have been given a platform to share their stories with the world.

