Somali language course for Arabs concludes in Mogadishu

The Somali Digital Media Academy (SODMA) hosted a closing ceremony in Mogadishu to mark the graduation of the inaugural class of the “Tawasol” program, an initiative designed to teach the Somali language to Arabic speakers. The event was attended by high-ranking officials, including representatives from the Somali Ministry of Education and the Somali Academy of Science, Culture, and Arts, alongside media professionals and other distinguished guests.

The ceremony honored graduates of the course, many of whom are Sudanese and Yemeni professionals working in prestigious sectors such as medicine and engineering in Somalia. These individuals were recognized for their contributions to fostering stronger cultural and linguistic ties between the Arab and Somali communities.

Abdirahman Yusuf Bukhari, Director-General of the Academy, emphasized in his speech that the program’s primary objective is to create a communication bridge between Arab nationals and the Somali community. While the Academy typically focuses on digital media, Bukhari explained that the need to teach Somali to Arabic speakers was so pressing that SODMA felt compelled to address it. He also expressed the Academy’s commitment to collaborating with relevant authorities to expand this initiative, which he described as a significant national effort.

Bukhari announced plans to offer additional courses in the future, aiming to broaden the program’s reach. Participants at the event lauded the initiative, describing it as a pioneering effort that deserves national support.

Dr. Abubakar Haj Khalifa, Director of the Islamic Institutes Unit at the Ministry of Education, commended the initiative and congratulated the graduates. He also acknowledged the roles of Sudan and Yemen in supporting Somalia.

The ceremony concluded with special recognition for the graduates and Mohamed Osman Ibrahim, the director of the “Tawasol” program, who was instrumental in teaching the course and developing its curriculum. Bukhari praised the program as a “remarkable and enriching” experience, expressing pride in the outcomes achieved.