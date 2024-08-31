Djibouti grants Ethiopia port control to calm Somalia tensions

Mogadishu, Somalia – In a significant diplomatic move, Djibouti has proposed granting Ethiopia full management control over one of its ports, an offer to defuse the escalating tensions surrounding the contentious Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Ethiopia and Somaliland.

This MoU, signed earlier this year, has become a flashpoint in the region, drawing sharp criticism from Somalia and raising concerns about the stability of the Horn of Africa.

In an interview with the BBC, Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf emphasized the importance of regional stability and respect for national sovereignty.

“We are offering Ethiopia 100 percent management of a port in the new corridor that has already been built,” Youssouf stated, referring to the strategically located port in Tadjoura, just 100 kilometers from the Ethiopian border.

This proposal is seen as a viable alternative to Ethiopia’s controversial port deal with Somaliland, which has sparked significant opposition from Somalia.

The controversial MoU: Fueling regional tensions

The MoU between Ethiopia and Somaliland, which grants Ethiopia access to the Somaliland coast for constructing a naval base, has exacerbated strained relations in the region.

Somalia, which views Somaliland as an integral part of its territory, has vehemently opposed the agreement. Public sentiment in Somalia has been inflamed, with protests erupting in Mogadishu and other parts of the country.

Somalia’s government, led by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, has taken a firm stance, demanding the revocation of the MoU as a precondition for any dialogue with Ethiopia.

In response to the MoU, Somalia expelled the Ethiopian ambassador and threatened to remove the thousands of Ethiopian troops stationed in Somalia unless the agreement was rescinded.

The situation has reached a critical point, with Somalia insisting that its sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected.

Djibouti’s Role: Mediator and strategic partner

As Ethiopia’s key economic and strategic partner, Djibouti’s proposal to offer Ethiopia full management of the Tadjoura port is a significant gesture aimed at promoting dialogue and preventing further escalation.

Djibouti has long been Ethiopia’s primary gateway to the sea, and this new offer could solidify its role as Ethiopia’s main trade hub while preserving regional stability.

Youssouf, also a candidate for the next African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson, stressed the need for dialogue between the conflicting parties.

“The positions of both countries on the issue are very far, very asymmetric, and we need them maybe to think about compromise dialogue,” he said. He emphasized that the sovereignty of nations should be at the core of these discussions, with Djibouti, Kenya, and other regional players potentially mediating.

Ethiopia’s Ambitions: The Quest for sea access

Ethiopia’s interest in the Somaliland port is driven by its long-standing ambition to regain access to the sea, a vital economic and strategic priority since losing its coastline after Eritrea’s independence in 1993.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has made it clear that securing sea access is a top priority for his administration. The naval base proposed under the MoU with Somaliland is a crucial step toward Ethiopia’s goal of establishing itself as a regional maritime power.

However, this ambition has alarmed Somalia and raised concerns among other regional players, including Djibouti and Egypt, who have significant strategic interests in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Djibouti, in particular, views Ethiopia’s deal with Somaliland as a potential threat to its own economic interests, especially given its reliance on port revenues from Ethiopian trade.

Regional implications: The threat of escalation

The Ethiopia-Somaliland MoU has also heightened security concerns in the region. Somalia has indicated that it only wants Ethiopian troops to participate in the new African Union mission if the MoU is revoked.

This stance has added another layer of complexity to the already tense situation, with the militant group Al-Shabaab, which has been waging an insurgency in Somalia for over a decade, potentially poised to exploit the instability.

Youssouf expressed his concern over the potential for the conflict to spill over into broader regional security issues, particularly given the existing threats from groups like Al-Shabaab and the Houthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden.

“We are all already affected by what has been done so far by the terrorist group Al-Shabaab in our region,” he noted, underscoring the interconnected nature of security in the Horn of Africa.

The International response: Support for Somalia

The international community has largely sided with Somalia in the ongoing dispute, with major powers and organizations such as the G7, the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) condemning the MoU.

These entities have stressed the importance of maintaining Somalia’s territorial integrity and have called for a diplomatic resolution.

Turkey has emerged as a critical mediator in the conflict, hosting talks between Somalia and Ethiopia in Ankara. Although the initial discussions failed to yield a breakthrough, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is set to host a second round of negotiations in mid-September.

Egypt, which has its own ongoing dispute with Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), has also thrown its support behind Somalia, further complicating the regional dynamics.