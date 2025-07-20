Mogadishu picks Janan in escalating Gedo political battle

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – Somalia’s federal government has appointed a controversial former regional minister, previously accused of serious human rights abuses, as the intelligence chief for Jubaland state — a move that signals a sharp escalation in the long-simmering political standoff over the strategic Gedo region.

Abdirashid Hassan Abdinur, better known as Adirashid Janan, a former regional minister previously accused of grave human rights abuses, was named commander for the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) in Jubaland by the agency’s director, Mahad Salad. Sources inside the agency, speaking to Caasimada Online, confirmed that the appointment also places Janan in charge of overall security operations in the volatile Gedo region.

The move is being widely viewed as a direct challenge to Jubaland’s President, Ahmed Madobe. It is also seen as a calculated step by the central government in Mogadishu to reassert its control over Gedo—a longstanding flashpoint that has repeatedly ignited tensions between the two sides.

This high-stakes appointment comes amid reports that the federal government is deploying more troops into Gedo, bolstering an already sizable military presence to counter recent movements by Jubaland’s Darawish forces operating in the area.

The naming of Abdirashid Janan has struck a particularly sensitive chord, given his recent and turbulent history. During his time as Jubaland’s security minister, Janan was arrested in 2019 and faced serious allegations of human rights violations, including torture and extrajudicial killings—allegations that were documented by international rights watchdogs such as Amnesty International.

Then, in a dramatic twist in January 2020, Janan escaped from a government-run prison in Mogadishu and fled to neighboring Kenya, triggering a diplomatic standoff. He later returned to the spotlight as a battlefield commander for Somali forces aligned with the federal government, fighting against troops loyal to Jubaland in the Gedo region.

His new role now under Mogadishu’s intelligence command marks a dramatic realignment—and a bold political move by the federal leadership. However, it has raised concerns that Mogadishu is placing its strategic interests in the region above past commitments to justice and accountability.

The Gedo flashpoint

Bordering both Kenya and Ethiopia, the Gedo region has for years served as a proxy battlefield between the federal government—based at Villa Somalia in Mogadishu—and the Jubaland administration, headquartered in the southern port city of Kismayo.

The stakes are high. Gedo plays a significant role in shaping Somalia’s national politics due to its ability to elect a substantial number of federal parliamentarians. As a result, control over the region has become a central objective for both Mogadishu and Kismayo. A Somali-language source noted that “tensions in Gedo severely intensify during election periods as the parties compete specifically for the region’s parliamentary seats.”

According to recent reports, Janan has been holding talks with top federal officials in Mogadishu regarding “the complex situation in Jubaland.”

These discussions are said to have focused on the federal government’s plans for the region, including the potential rollout of one-person-one-vote elections—a major shift from Somalia’s clan-based power-sharing model that could significantly diminish the influence of regional leaders, such as Madobe.

This appointment marks the latest twist in a power struggle that has defined Somalia’s politics for over a decade. Successive federal governments have tried to centralize power and bring federal member states under tighter control. However, regional leaders such as Ahmed Madobe have fiercely pushed back, determined to preserve their autonomy.

By tapping Janan—a figure with deep local roots and a strong personal network in Gedo—the federal government appears to be leveraging a local powerbroker to weaken Madobe’s hold from within.

Yet this risky strategy carries significant potential fallout. Analysts warn that it could further destabilize a region already grappling with insecurity and the persistent threat of Al-Shabaab militants. The International Crisis Group has previously cautioned that such political infighting can detract from, and even derail, the broader fight against extremist violence.

With fresh troop deployments, heightened military activity, and a divisive figure now at the helm of federal security operations in Gedo, the region appears once again on the brink—positioned at the heart of a deepening political showdown in the Horn of Africa.