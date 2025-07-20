Alleged UAE role in Puntland’s seizure of Turkish arms ship

Ankara (Caasimada Online) — The seizure of a Turkish ship carrying military equipment to Somalia by forces from the UAE-backed Puntland region has ignited accusations of duplicity against Abu Dhabi, casting a shadow over a recent high-profile diplomatic summit in Ankara.

Just days before the incident, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) posed together in Ankara to sign seven strategic cooperation agreements covering defense, technology, and other sectors. The timing of the ship seizure — coming so soon after this display of diplomatic unity — has fueled sharp criticism in Turkey and raised concerns over Abu Dhabi’s intentions in the Horn of Africa.

On Saturday, the Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF), a regional security force largely trained and funded by the UAE, confirmed it had taken control of the Turkish-flagged vessel, MV Sea World.

Puntland officials initially claimed the ship had sought shelter from rough seas near Bareeda. However, they later acknowledged it had been seized for transporting weapons and armored vehicles intended for the Somali National Army (SNA) in Mogadishu.

Puntland’s Minister of Information, Mohamud Aydid Dirir, said the vessel “sought refuge from heavy seas” off the coast of the Bareeda district. “An investigation is underway. We will share any developments with the media,” he added.

The Somali federal government — which relies heavily on Türkiye for military support, infrastructure development, and humanitarian assistance — has not publicly commented on the seizure. However, analysts in Ankara argue that the incident is a deliberate attempt to undermine Turkey’s growing presence and influence in Somalia.

Accusations of proxy sabotage

“Said Abdullahi Deni is not acting alone; he is merely a proxy for the UAE, which funds, trains, and directs the Puntland Maritime Police Force,” said Turkish analyst Umut Çağrı Sarı. “This is not just a local rebellion; it’s part of the UAE’s pattern of undermining Somalia’s sovereignty and destabilizing the region.”

Sarı called for a United Nations investigation and argued that Deni, Puntland’s president, “must be contained,” urging the international community to confront what he described as “Abu Dhabi’s role in fueling piracy, conflict, and federal defiance.”

Another analyst, Ebuzer Demirci, went further, describing the PMPF as a “modern-day pirate militia led by warlord Deni.” He claimed the force “wouldn’t have dared seize the ship without MBZ’s prior knowledge or approval.”

The UAE has not responded to the allegations.

Conflicting reports have since emerged from Somalia. Some local media sources reported that the MV Sea World experienced mechanical issues and was escorted to Bosaso Port. There are also unconfirmed claims that armed locals looted lighter weapons from the cargo in the Bari region — allegations Puntland officials have not addressed.

The cargo reportedly included advanced weaponry and armored vehicles destined for the SNA’s ongoing campaign against the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabaab militant group. Turkey has been a key supporter of Somalia’s security forces in this fight, providing military training, infrastructure, and aid.

Turkey-UAE rivalry in Somalia

Over the past decade, Ankara has invested heavily in Somalia, building hospitals, roads, ports, and military facilities. One of its most ambitious undertakings is a multi-million-dollar commitment to offshore oil and gas exploration — a venture that could one day transform Somalia into a new energy hub and potential rival to Gulf producers, including the UAE.

Analysts believe this deepening Turkish-Somali partnership has become a point of friction with Abu Dhabi, which is seen as using its influence in Puntland — a semi-autonomous region often at odds with the federal government — to undermine Mogadishu’s alliances and ambitions.

The PMPF was originally established in 2010 with international support to combat piracy off Somalia’s coast. However, its growing alignment with the Puntland administration under Deni has drawn criticism for exacerbating regional power struggles and fueling division between Puntland and the central government.

Puntland, which declared autonomy in 1998, has long had a fraught relationship with Mogadishu, marked by disputes over security control, resource sharing, and constitutional authority. The seizure of MV Sea World marks the latest flashpoint in this long-standing rift.

For Ankara, the incident is unlikely to go unanswered. Turkish officials have privately expressed anger over what they see as a betrayal by the UAE. Diplomats suggest that Turkey may seek international accountability, including a UN-led investigation into the UAE’s role in the seizure.

“The UAE cannot play both sides,” said one Turkish official. “You cannot shake hands in Ankara and sabotage us in Somalia.”

If confirmed, Abu Dhabi’s involvement would mark a significant escalation in the ongoing regional power struggle unfolding in the Horn of Africa — one that threatens to deepen Somalia’s internal divisions and derail efforts toward national reconciliation.