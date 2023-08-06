Pence’s notes may be Trump’s biggest legal hurdle yet

Washington (Caasimada Online) – Former Vice President Mike Pence, currently a contender in the 2024 Republican presidential race, hinted on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that he might consider testifying against former President Donald Trump if a trial ensues regarding Trump’s alleged criminal conspiracy related to the 2020 election results.

While Pence stated he has “no plans” to stand as a witness, he firmly asserted his commitment to the law, emphasizing, “We’ll respond to the call of the law, if it comes, and we’ll just tell the truth.”

Contrastingly, Trump’s attorney, John Lauro, appeared confident, welcoming the idea of Pence’s testimony.

According to Lauro, Pence’s testimony would vindicate Trump, strengthening the notion that the ex-president genuinely believed there were significant election irregularities.

He went on record during ABC’s “This Week” to state, “I cannot wait until I have the opportunity to cross-examine Mr. Pence…he will do is completely eliminate any doubt that Mr. Trump firmly believed that the election irregularities had led to inappropriate results.”

The weight of Pence’s notes

The spotlight shifted towards Pence primarily due to his detailed “contemporaneous notes” leading up to the notorious January 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

These notes and references, such as Trump’s reported comment to Pence – “You’re too honest,” could be pivotal in the prosecution’s case against Trump.

Pence’s campaign hasn’t gained much momentum yet, with donor scarcity potentially preventing him from participating in the upcoming GOP debate. In contrast, Trump, despite facing multiple indictments, has maintained a substantial lead in polls.

Adding to Trump’s legal troubles, he currently faces three indictments and has pleaded not guilty for two separate cases.

These cases revolve around allegations of retaining classified documents post-presidency and concealing hush money payments.

Speculations hint at an upcoming fourth indictment in Georgia concerning Trump’s post-election actions.

Dynamics of the GOP race

Recently, tensions escalated when Trump openly criticized Pence, dismissing the claim that he ever called him “too honest” and instead labeling him as “delusional.”

This comment arose from a backdrop of increasing strain, where Pence publicly criticized Trump for relying on “crackpot” legal advisors post the 2020 election fallout.

However, Pence’s campaign is attempting to capitalize on Trump’s legal woes. They have launched merchandise bearing a “Too Honest” logo, a move seen as a dig at Trump’s earlier purported comment.

The political rivalry between Trump and Pence has been heightened by recent developments, particularly regarding potential legal implications concerning the 2020 election aftermath.

As the 2024 GOP nomination race progresses, the interplay between the two candidates’ campaigns and Trump’s legal challenges promises a compelling political landscape.