Puntland claims victory after deadly clashes in Sanaag

GAROWE, Somalia – The semi-autonomous state of Puntland has declared a “great victory” after its security forces clashed with local militia in the disputed northern town of Dhahar, asserting it now has complete control of the area following fighting that killed at least nine people.

In a statement issued Wednesday, Puntland’s police command said it had successfully put down what it described as an insurrection by “illegal armed militia groups” in the strategic Sanaag region. The move marks a bold assertion of authority in an area long entangled in political and clan tensions.

The fighting, which erupted on Tuesday, forced hundreds of families to flee their homes and once again exposed the fragile nature of northern Somalia’s security. The town of Dhahar lies at the heart of overlapping territorial claims between Puntland and the self-declared republic of Somaliland — as well as localized demands for greater autonomy.

Framing the operation as a defensive measure, Puntland directly accused Somalia’s federal government in Mogadishu of orchestrating the attack from afar.

“Full control” declared

Seeking to underscore the scale of its success, Puntland officials wasted no time in declaring the battle won. The regional police said its forces had “fully contained the disturbance” after coming under attack and had “brought an end to the armed militias.”

“The Puntland Police Force will continue efforts to ensure peace, law, and the governance of Puntland,” the statement read, presenting the operation as part of a broader commitment to stability in the region.

Colonel Jama Mohamud Gabayre, the regional police chief, echoed the message during a media appearance, praising his forces for “bravely preventing” what he described as a coordinated attempt to undermine regional security.

The victory narrative was swiftly followed by pointed accusations against Mogadishu. Puntland officials alleged that the armed group was acting on behalf of political actors in the capital — a familiar charge that reflects the deep-rooted mistrust between the federal government and its powerful member states over authority and resource-sharing.

Tense Calm on the Ground

Yet despite the confident tone from Garowe, accounts from inside Dhahar paint a more complex picture. Local residents say the situation remains tense and that community elders had to step in to mediate a ceasefire.

“The situation is still tense,” one source in the region said, adding that military movements from multiple sides were still visible. On the ground, the reality feels far more uncertain than the clear-cut victory portrayed by Puntland officials.

What began as a dispute over the use of a key road by Puntland forces quickly escalated into armed conflict, revealing deeper frustrations over political representation and governance. The militia that clashed with Puntland security forces is closely tied to the Maakhir autonomy movement — a group representing the local Warsangali clan, which has long pushed for its own federal state separate from Puntland.

Puntland’s swift and forceful military response, followed by its triumphant declaration, is widely seen as a calculated move within the broader and increasingly volatile landscape of Somalia’s federalism.

The developments in Dhahar come as neighboring regions witness dramatic shifts of their own. In the Sool region, the SSC-Khaatumo administration — rooted in clan-based organization — recently ousted Somaliland forces from the city of Las Anod after more than a year of conflict. SSC-Khaatumo is now seeking formal recognition as a separate federal member state.

As Somalia’s federal map continues to evolve, Dhahar has become the latest flashpoint — a town where competing visions of governance, identity, and autonomy have once again flared into violence.