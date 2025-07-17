Puntland declares SSC-Khaatumo ‘Illegal,’ claims region

GAROWE, Somalia – Somalia’s semi-autonomous state of Puntland has firmly rejected the legitimacy of a newly declared neighboring administration, accusing the federal government in Mogadishu of inflaming tensions following deadly clashes that have displaced hundreds and risk further destabilizing the already volatile region.

In a strongly worded statement, Puntland’s Ministry of Interior dismissed the SSC-Khaatumo administration as an illegal entity, reaffirming its constitutional claim over the contested regions of Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn (SSC). The declaration comes amid a widening political crisis between Garowe and the central government, which has formally recognized SSC-Khaatumo.

Tensions flared this week after a deadly clash on Tuesday in the Sanaag region that left at least nine people dead and more than ten others wounded, underscoring fears that the political dispute could spill over into a broader armed conflict.

Puntland authorities said they had “crushed” what they described as an attack by an “illegal armed militia” in the town of Dhahar, alleging that the assault had been “organized from Mogadishu.”

“The Puntland Government strongly condemns the blatant interference by the Federal Government of Somalia in the security and stability of the Puntland Government,“ the statement read, accusing Mogadishu of a deliberate effort to “destroy the security and governance“ that Puntland has built.

A challenge to Puntland’s foundations

At the heart of the standoff lies a dispute over the SSC regions — territory long contested by both Puntland and the breakaway republic of Somaliland. Puntland’s claim is rooted in kinship: the Dhulbahante clan, which dominates the SSC areas, is part of the broader Harti confederation that forms the backbone of Puntland’s political identity.

Puntland’s statement leaned heavily on this historical connection, insisting that local leaders from the SSC regions “fully participated in the establishment of the Puntland Administration in 1998.“ It emphasized that any future change to the region’s political status must come only through “full consultation“ with all clans that helped form Puntland.

Until that happens, Puntland says, “the regions of Sool and Cayn… remain part of the Puntland Government system by the Constitution.”

The emergence of the SSC-Khaatumo administration in February 2023 marked a dramatic shift in Somalia’s political landscape. After months of intense fighting that eventually pushed Somaliland forces out of Las Anod — the capital of Sool — Dhulbahante elders declared the formation of their federal member state, opting to report directly to Mogadishu rather than Garowe or Hargeisa.

The federal government’s decision to formally recognize SSC-Khaatumo as an “Interim Administration“ only deepened the rift. Puntland viewed it as a direct violation of its territorial integrity. This provocative move added fuel to an already growing dispute over the shape of Somalia’s federal future.

In April, in protest, Puntland announced it would no longer recognize the authority of the federal government and would operate independently until constitutional disagreements were resolved.

Deadly clashes and rising tensions

Now, that political feud is erupting on the ground. The latest violence in Dhahar broke out when troops loyal to the pro-SSC-Khaatumo Maakhir administration, which recently merged with SSC-Khaatumo, confronted Puntland forces. Local sources say the immediate spark was a dispute over a road Puntland troops had planned to use.

The fighting forced hundreds of families to flee their homes. While local elders report that the town has since calmed, the situation remains tense, with both sides reportedly reinforcing their military positions in the surrounding areas.

Puntland went further in its accusations, alleging that the federal government was trying to “undermine the war that the Puntland Government and its international partners are waging against the international terrorist groups Daesh and Al-Shabaab.“ The region remains a critical front in Somalia’s fight against insurgents, particularly in Puntland’s rugged mountainous terrain, where militants still operate.

For years, the Dhulbahante clan has been squeezed between the rival claims of Puntland and Somaliland, both of which assert sovereignty over their territory. The emergence of SSC-Khaatumo offers what many in the community see as a third option: a path toward self-rule within Somalia’s federal system. While Mogadishu has embraced the move, Garowe has rejected it outright.

As SSC-Khaatumo leaders continue their consultative meetings in Las Anod to finalize their administrative structure, Puntland issued a statement ending with a pointed call for its people to “strengthen their unity and protect the security and governance of Puntland“ — a message that signals its determination to confront what it sees as an existential political threat.

The standoff now threatens to pull Somalia deeper into a fresh and complex internal crisis, with local grievances, clan loyalties, and federal politics all colliding in one of the country’s most contested regions.