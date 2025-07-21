Puntland: Seized Turkish ship posed serious security threat

Bosaso (Caasimada Online) – Somalia’s semi-autonomous state of Puntland has formally accused the crew of a seized Turkish-flagged vessel of violating international law and posing a direct threat to regional stability by illegally entering its waters with a sophisticated arms shipment and anchoring in a known ISIS conflict zone.

Following the interception of the MV Sea World, Puntland’s government intensified its rhetoric, detailing a list of grievances that frame the vessel’s presence as a deliberate and dangerous provocation. The federal government in Mogadishu, the alleged recipient of the cargo and a close ally of Turkey, remains silent.

“This ship lacked any legal permission for its presence in Puntland waters, which contravenes international agreements on protecting maritime sovereignty, specifically the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea,” Puntland’s Ministry of Information declared in a forceful statement.

Authorities claim the ship’s clandestine presence near the coastal town of Bareeda is especially alarming. “Its clandestine presence poses a great danger to the security of Puntland, especially as it was in an area where the government is fighting terrorist groups,“ the ministry said.

‘A very serious matter’

Puntland’s primary accusation centers on the vessel’s location and behavior. Officials allege the MV Sea World was anchored for two days in “an area of the war against the Daesh (ISIS) group,“ a move they said brings “additional danger to the peace and stability of the region.”

The government further accused the vessel of flouting maritime protocols. “This ship violated the international rules which state that a foreign ship cannot illegally enter the territorial sea of another state, especially when it carries visible weapons that can create a security risk,“ the statement added.

The cargo, allegedly destined for Somali federal forces in Mogadishu, is said to include heavy weaponry with Turkish markings. An independent source cited by local media claimed the shipment contains armored combat vehicles and advanced anti-aircraft systems not previously seen in the region.

Before the Puntland Maritime Police Force secured complete control of the ship, local sources reported that some lighter weapons—such as rifles and pistols—were looted by armed civilians in the Caluula district, where the vessel had initially anchored. According to Caasimada Online sources, the ship had suffered a mechanical failure and drifted toward Puntland’s coast, where it was later escorted to the port of Bosaso.

Puntland has asserted its right to act under international law and has launched a formal inquiry into the incident, which risks escalating political friction within Somalia and beyond.

“The government is now conducting a formal investigation to determine the ownership of this vessel, its true purpose, and what it is carrying,“ the information ministry announced, adding a stern warning. “Puntland will hold accountable anyone involved in the violation of maritime law and the security risk posed by this ship.”

The seizure was carried out by the Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF), a robust local security force that is largely equipped and trained by the United Arab Emirates. This backing places the incident at the crossroads of a wider geopolitical rivalry between the UAE and Turkey, which holds significant influence in Mogadishu.

Turkey is a key security partner for Somalia’s central government, having signed a broad defense pact to build and equip the Somali navy. It also runs a major military base in Mogadishu. This close relationship contrasts with the UAE’s long-standing support for semi-autonomous states, such as Puntland, creating a complex web of alliances.