Isaias accuses Ethiopia of war buildup in escalating rift

Asmara (Caasimada Online) – Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki has accused neighboring Ethiopia of actively preparing for war and using diplomatic accusations as a smokescreen — a sharp escalation in tensions that risks pushing the Horn of Africa rivals closer to confrontation.

In a recent interview with local media, the veteran leader dismissed a letter from Addis Ababa to the United Nations — which accused Eritrea of aggression — as an “astounding and infantile” fabrication.

“This was indeed a cheap lie by the Prosperity Party to cover-up its war preparations,” Isaias said, referring to the ruling party of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

The blunt accusation comes after months of worsening relations, which began to fray in late 2023 when Abiy asserted Ethiopia’s “natural right” to a port — a provocative stance in a region where sovereignty and sea access remain deeply sensitive issues.

Ethiopia has been landlocked since 1993, when Eritrea gained independence after a brutal 30-year war, taking with it the country’s entire Red Sea coastline.

The two nations later fought another devastating border war between 1998 and 2000, costing tens of thousands of lives. A historic peace agreement in 2018 briefly thawed relations, even leading to cooperation during the Tigray conflict. But that fragile détente has since unraveled.

Internal turmoil as pretext

President Isaias suggested that Ethiopia’s leaders are stoking external conflict to deflect attention from deepening crises at home.

“The turmoil that we see in Ethiopia today is really unprecedented,” he said, pointing to what he called the government’s failure to fully implement the Pretoria Peace Agreement signed in November 2022, which formally ended the Tigray war. Eritrea, although it fought alongside Ethiopian forces, was not a party to the deal — and has since been accused by the U.S. and human rights groups of undermining its implementation.

Isaias also questioned the Ethiopian government’s decision to “unleash a reckless war against FANO,” a powerful militia in the Amhara region. The federal government’s conflict with its former allies has been raging since mid-2023, further destabilizing the country.

The Eritrean president went on to accuse Ethiopia of prioritizing military escalation over diplomacy.

He charged that Addis Ababa was engaged in “daily saber-rattling,” boasting about its acquisition of “drones and long-range missiles, tanks etc.” with the intent to “unleash [them] against Eritrea.”

While these specific military procurement claims could not be independently confirmed, Ethiopia has publicly committed to modernizing its armed forces.

Still, Isaias struck a defiant note — warning against underestimating Eritrea’s resolve, hardened by decades of conflict.

“We have no appetite for war. But we have fought imposed wars,” he said. “As history attests, we know how to defend our country when and if attacked.”

He closed with a direct plea aimed at avoiding what analysts fear could spiral into a wider regional conflict.

“Do not plunge the people of Ethiopia into a futile war; focus on solving your real problems,” Isaias urged, while making clear that Eritrea was watching closely. “We must take the necessary precautions, as one cannot totally rule out acts of folly.”