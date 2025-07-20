Somali President backs down to resolve political deadlock

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has made a significant concession to opposition leaders over controversial constitutional amendments, aiming to break a political deadlock and rally support for his ambitious election plans, sources familiar with the talks said on Sunday.

In ongoing discussions at the presidential palace in Mogadishu, President Mohamud has reportedly agreed to revisit recent changes to the country’s provisional constitution — a central sticking point with his political rivals.

The move is widely seen as a strategic trade-off, intended to build consensus on a path toward Somalia’s first direct “one-person, one-vote” election in more than 50 years — a long-cherished national goal fraught with political tension and security risks.

“The president has shown he is ready to retract the fourth chapter of the constitution, which has been the focus of the dispute,” said an opposition figure involved in the talks, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Still, a source close to the presidency urged caution, noting that no final decision has been made yet. The president, the source added, will first hold “consultations with the relevant institutions” ahead of the next round of negotiations, scheduled for August 10.

Constitutional compromise

At the heart of the impasse are amendments to several chapters of the 2012 Provisional Constitution, which were passed by parliament earlier this year in a controversial manner. The opposition — a coalition called the National Salvation Forum, which includes high-profile figures such as former presidents — argues that the changes were rushed through without broad political consensus.

The most hotly contested provision, Chapter 4, deals with the “Representation of the People”, outlining key aspects of Somalia’s political architecture — from elections to the operation of political parties. Critics, including several Federal Member States, say the amendments centralize power in Mogadishu at the expense of regional autonomy.

President Mohamud, currently serving his second non-consecutive term after being re-elected in 2022, had invested substantial political capital in implementing the reforms. His apparent willingness to now revisit them marks a significant shift in government strategy.

In return for backing down on the constitution, President Mohamud is seeking support from the opposition for his government’s electoral framework.

The opposition has long voiced deep mistrust of the process, especially criticizing the appointment of what they call a “disputed” national electoral commission. While they back the idea of universal suffrage in principle, they are demanding more transparency and a genuinely inclusive process to ensure the vote is credible.

“The president’s concession on the constitution is likely intended to get the opposition to drop its objections to the election process,” said a political analyst in Mogadishu. “He is determined to deliver a one-person, one-vote election, and this may be the price.”

Long road to universal suffrage

Somalia has not held a one-person, one-vote election since 1969. For decades, the country has relied on an indirect, clan-based system where elders and community representatives choose members of parliament, who then elect the president.

The transition to universal suffrage is a central pillar of the international community’s state-building efforts in the Horn of Africa nation, which continues to grapple with a prolonged insurgency by the Al-Shabaab jihadist group. But the path remains fraught with logistical, political, and security hurdles — fueling deep skepticism over whether a nationwide vote is realistic.

Previous attempts to hold direct elections have been repeatedly delayed, triggering recurring political crises — most notably the deadly clashes in Mogadishu ahead of the postponed 2022 vote.

Although no formal statement was released following the latest round of talks, opposition leaders were seen leaving the presidential compound, Villa Somalia, with noticeably more upbeat expressions — a sign that the president’s offer may have opened the door, however narrowly, to a fragile breakthrough in the high-stakes negotiations.