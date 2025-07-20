Turkey accused of bias in Somalia’s electoral showdown

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – Turkey is facing criticism from Somali opposition leaders who accuse Ankara of abandoning its long-standing neutrality and throwing its weight behind the government in a high-stakes political standoff over the country’s future electoral system, adding a new layer of complexity to already fragile negotiations.

The accusations surfaced after Turkey’s ambassador in Mogadishu convened a closed-door meeting on Saturday, bringing together international diplomats and members of the Somali opposition. The gathering came just one day before a pivotal third round of talks between President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and opposition leaders, held at Villa Somalia on Sunday.

According to diplomatic and opposition sources, the Turkish envoy’s primary aim was to convince the opposition to drop its objections to the government’s proposed “one person, one vote” (1P1V) electoral model—an initiative that has sharply divided Somalia’s political elite.

An opposition figure who attended the meeting said the Turkish ambassador directly confronted them on their position. “He looked at us and asked, ‘Why do you refuse?'” The source told Caasimada Online—a question that many interpreted as clear support for the government’s stance.

That perceived pressure marks what some see as a significant shift in Turkey’s role in Somalia. While Ankara has been a major partner in security and development for over a decade, it has traditionally steered clear of overt involvement in the country’s turbulent internal politics.

A shift from perceived neutrality?

For years, Turkey has been viewed as a steadfast but impartial ally to Somalia. Its contributions have been substantial: hundreds of millions of dollars invested in infrastructure, including the reconstruction of Mogadishu’s airport and main port, the building of hospitals, and the delivery of extensive humanitarian aid. On the military front, Turkey trains Somalia’s elite Gorgor commandos at a major base in the capital.

But opposition figures now worry that this posture is changing.

“The Turkish side did not seem to understand the country’s complex political situation genuinely,” said another opposition member who was present at the meeting. “They are different from other international partners; Turkey lacks sufficient experience in Somalia’s internal politics and elections.”

The meeting itself was reportedly initiated by Turkey’s ambassador, despite Ankara not being part of the core “C6+” group of international partners—which includes the UN, US, UK, and EU—tasked with overseeing the formal political process.

According to sources, the Turkish envoy began the meeting by urging all sides to de-escalate recent tensions, including those sparked by the seizure of a weapons-laden ship off the coast of Puntland state.

Deepening political ties

This diplomatic rift comes against the backdrop of a deeper dispute over how Somalia should conduct its next elections. President Mohamud’s administration is pushing for a universal suffrage model—the country’s first since 1969.

However, the opposition coalition, known as the Madal Badbaado Qaran (National Salvation Forum), has raised serious concerns. They argue Somalia lacks the security, legal framework, and logistical infrastructure—such as a credible census and voter registration system—needed to conduct a fair and transparent 1P1V election.

Many fear the process could be manipulated, potentially plunging the country into further instability. Previous attempts to implement direct elections have been shelved in favor of indirect models, where clan elders and delegates choose lawmakers.

Signs of a growing political closeness between Ankara and Villa Somalia are becoming more visible. Somalia’s electoral commission recently traveled to Ankara to “exchange experiences” with Turkish election authorities.

In addition, senior officials from President Mohamud’s Justice and Solidarity Party have met with counterparts from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). Observers have taken note of the ideological and even nominal similarities between the two parties.

While Turkey’s latest diplomatic move has set off alarm bells among opposition ranks, the wider international community still views the ongoing dialogue between Villa Somalia and its opponents as the best hope for reaching a consensus that could secure the country’s fragile stability.