Report reveals why Somalia blocked Israeli airline Arkia

Tel Aviv, Israel – Somali authorities have denied airspace access to Israeli carrier Arkia, forcing the airline to divert Thailand-bound flights onto longer routes, following a high-profile Israeli diplomatic mission to the breakaway region of Somaliland, according to new details from Israeli media.

The airspace denial marks the first operational fallout since Israel became the first UN member state to formally recognise Somaliland’s independence in December 2025, a move Mogadishu condemned as a violation of its sovereignty.

According to reports by the Israeli daily Haaretz, Somali aviation officials rejected Arkia’s request to overfly the Horn of Africa, specifically because the airline had transported Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to Somaliland’s capital, Hargeisa, last month.

The federal government in Mogadishu considers Somaliland an integral part of its territory and views unauthorized direct flights to the region as a breach of national security.

No ‘targeted’ ban

Officials in Mogadishu rejected claims that they arbitrarily targeted the Israeli carrier, insisting instead that they were enforcing standard aviation protocols regarding the breakaway region.

Mohamed Abdi Osman, Director of Information at Somalia’s Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation, described reports of a political boycott against Arkia as “baseless.”

“The Federal Government of Somalia has not targeted any specific company. It has not banned any company from using the airspace without following the legal aviation process,” Osman told the BBC.

However, Osman linked the restrictions to the airline’s operations in Somaliland, which Mogadishu refers to as the “Northern regions.”

“Any flight activity towards the Northern regions is a national duty related to protecting the unity and sovereignty of Somalia’s land and airspace,” Osman said. He added that the government would not tolerate violations of its territorial integrity.

Israel’s Transportation Ministry disputed Mogadishu’s framing, stating that Somali authorities offered no transparency regarding the decision.

“Somali authorities didn’t provide details on the reason behind the refusal, which is a violation of the Convention on International Civil Aviation,” the ministry said in a statement, noting that Somalia is a signatory to the ICAO treaty.

Operational impact

The dispute has forced Arkia to abandon its direct flight path over the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa.

The airline announced it has activated a “northern route” for its Bangkok service, which traverses the airspace of Central Asian nations before turning south toward Thailand.

The diversion adds approximately one hour to the flight time, increasing fuel consumption and operational costs.

“Until approval is received… Arkia has updated the flight path,” the company said, confirming that “the matter is being handled through official channels of the State of Israel.”

Arkia emphasized that flight schedules would remain unchanged despite the longer duration.

Diplomatic crisis

The aviation standoff stems from a deepening rift in the Horn of Africa.

On December 26, 2025, Israel formalized diplomatic ties with Somaliland, a former British protectorate that declared independence in 1991 but had lacked international recognition for 34 years.

Israeli officials view the partnership as a strategic imperative, securing a foothold near the Bab el-Mandeb strait—a critical choke point for global shipping that faces persistent threats from Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

Reports suggest the deal could grant Israel access to the port of Berbera for logistical purposes.

Somalia, supported by regional allies Egypt and Turkey, views the recognition as an act of aggression. A joint statement from the three nations last month warned that the move sets a “dangerous precedent” for stability in the Horn of Africa.

Risks for El Al

While Arkia operates only one weekly flight to Bangkok, the ban raises concerns for Israel’s flag carrier, El Al, which operates 16 weekly flights to Thailand through Somali airspace.

El Al currently holds a valid overflight permit that expires in March. Aviation analysts warn that if Mogadishu expands the restriction to include El Al upon renewal, it would significantly disrupt Israel’s primary air corridor to Southeast Asia.

Until recently, international bodies managed Somalia’s airspace from Nairobi.

However, the federal government in Mogadishu has successfully reasserted full control over its Flight Information Region (FIR), providing it with the legal and technical capacity to enforce airspace bans.

Arkia said the Foreign Ministry and Civil Aviation Authority are currently mediating with “relevant bodies” to resolve the impasse.