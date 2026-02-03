Mogadishu, Somalia Today – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Monday lifted restrictions on opposition leaders’ security details, reversing a blockade that sparked a diplomatic outcry. However, the move failed to quell a bitter political standoff as violence erupted in the national parliament.
The concession, which followed intense pressure from international partners, aimed to salvage crucial election talks in Mogadishu.
Yet the leaders of semi-autonomous Puntland and Jubaland refused to travel, demanding a formal apology from the government for turning back their advance teams on Sunday.
The deadlock threatens to derail efforts to finalize a new electoral model for the Horn of Africa nation, where tensions between the central government and regional administrations have reached a boiling point.
The crisis began on Sunday when federal authorities at Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport blocked flights carrying advance security teams for Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni and Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe.
Aviation officials ordered the aircraft, which were carrying heavy weaponry and personnel, to turn back mid-air.
The government defended the move at the time, citing a violation of security protocols for the high-security Halane base where the talks were set to be held.
Regional leaders slammed the incident as a “hostile act” intended to sabotage the dialogue, which directly led to the current impasse.
Presidential u-turn
Sources close to the presidency confirmed to Somalia Today that Mohamud now authorized Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni and Jubaland President Ahmed Madobe to bring their full security contingents to the capital.
“The President authorized the leaders to arrive in Mogadishu with their full security contingents and weaponry, without any preconditions,” a senior official said on condition of anonymity.
In a further move to de-escalate the crisis, Mohamud dispatched a delegation of traditional elders and business leaders to the opposition coalition, known as the Somali Future Council.
The mediators seek to convince the opposition to return to the negotiating table for the National Consultative Council (NCC) summit.
Nonetheless, the opposition remains defiant. Officials from Puntland and Jubaland told Somalia Today they would not travel to Mogadishu solely on the reversal of the ban.
Instead, they demanded a public apology and “guarantees of safety,” arguing the government deliberately endangered their personnel by ordering their flights to turn back mid-air on Sunday.
“We cannot trust a government that plays games with the lives of our security teams,” a Jubaland official said. “We need accountability for yesterday’s hostile action.”
Brawl in parliament
Meanwhile, as the executive branch scrambled to save the talks, the legislature descended into chaos.
Speaker Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, also known as Adan Madobe, abruptly adjourned a session of the House of the People on Monday after a brawl broke out between pro-government lawmakers and opposition MPs.
Violence flared when the Speaker attempted to extend the session to continue debates on controversial constitutional amendments.
Opposition MPs, hailing largely from Puntland and Jubaland, blew whistles and shouted down the Speaker, insisting the session close constitutionally.
Witnesses described mayhem in the chamber as lawmakers exchanged punches and threw chairs. Consequently, MP Adar Hared suffered injuries in the scuffle and received treatment at a Mogadishu hospital.
“I am speaking on behalf of the leadership… we are adjourning the session today to cool the tempers,” Speaker Madobe announced after security officers intervened.
“Parliament will not close, and the work will continue, but we want to listen to our brothers and hear their grievances.”
Moreover, security forces barred independent media from entering the parliament building and deployed heavy reinforcements to the perimeter.
Diplomatic pressure
The standoff drew sharp rebuke from Somalia’s international partners, who fear political infighting will distract from the war against Al-Shabaab insurgents.
The United Nations and European Union issued statements expressing “regret” over the government’s initial decision to block the regional security teams.
The UN mission (UNTMIS) urged a “rapid completion” of preparations so dialogue could begin, regretting that authorities failed to grant “necessary technical clearances.”
Similarly, EU Ambassador Francesca Di Mauro called the incident a “shame” and urged all sides to find a “conducive environment” for talks.
The talks aim to resolve a dispute over the government’s push for a “one-person, one-vote” electoral system. The opposition argues the administration is rushing these changes without consensus to consolidate power.