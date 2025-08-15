Sen. Ted Cruz urges Trump to recognize Somaliland

WASHINGTON, United States — US Senator Ted Cruz has urged president Donald Trump to formally recognize Somaliland as an independent nation, citing its democratic record, strategic location, and growing role as a security partner in the Horn of Africa.

In a letter sent Wednesday, Cruz called for recognition of Somaliland “within its 1960 borders,” arguing the territory meets the criteria for statehood and has built a functioning democracy.

“Since moving to reclaim its independence in 1991, it has functioned as a stable, self-governing, democratic nation,” Cruz wrote, noting that Somaliland has held multiple peaceful elections since 2003, marked by strong voter participation and smooth transfers of power.

Somaliland, a former British protectorate, enjoyed brief international recognition in June 1960 before uniting with Italian Somaliland to form the Somali Republic. It declared independence in 1991 amid Somalia’s civil war, but remains unrecognized internationally.

Strategic security role

Cruz highlighted Somaliland’s location along the Gulf of Aden — one of the world’s busiest maritime corridors — as a key asset for US strategic interests. He pointed to its contributions to regional counterterrorism and anti-piracy operations, as well as its willingness to host a US military presence near the Red Sea.

“Somaliland has emerged as a critical security and diplomatic partner for the United States,” Cruz said, noting its cooperation with Taiwan, outreach to Israel, and backing of the Abraham Accords.

The Gulf of Aden is a crucial shipping route linking the Arabian Sea to the Red Sea via the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, where disruptions could affect global energy flows.

Cruz warned that Somaliland is facing growing pressure from “adversaries,” especially China and Somalia. He accused Beijing of using economic and diplomatic leverage to punish Hargeisa for maintaining ties with Taiwan.

In April 2025, the Chinese Communist Party helped arrange Somalia’s decision to bar Taiwanese passport holders from entering Somaliland. Chinese support to Mogadishu, Cruz added, is aiding groups seeking to weaken Somaliland’s autonomy.

Somaliland defied Beijing in 2020 by opening a Taiwanese Representative Office in its capital, Hargeisa — a move that has strengthened its international profile but also intensified Chinese pushback.

US policy remains unchanged

The United States, in line with the African Union, officially recognizes Somalia’s territorial integrity. Washington engages with Somaliland on security and development, but stops short of granting formal recognition.

Cruz’s appeal comes amid wider debate in Washington over countering Chinese influence in Africa and securing access to strategic ports and critical minerals. He noted that Somaliland is open to agreements that could bolster US supply chain resilience.

Despite its stability, Somaliland remains economically isolated and reliant on livestock exports, particularly to Gulf states. International recognition could open access to global financing and wider trade — though it risks heightening tensions with Mogadishu.

Cruz concluded that granting recognition would reward a democratic partner and enhance US interests in a volatile region. “To do so to the greatest effect and the greatest benefit to American national security interests, it requires the status of a state,” he wrote.

The Trump administration has not publicly commented on the letter.