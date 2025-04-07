Senior US official signals potential for Somaliland ties

WASHINGTON – The United States Deputy Secretary of State has publicly suggested that Washington is considering establishing direct diplomatic relations with the self-declared republic of Somaliland, a move that could reshape the political dynamics in the Horn of Africa.

Christopher Thomas Landau ignited speculation with a post on X (formerly Twitter). Responding to a Somaliland advocate who urged the United States to halt aid to Somalia and instead support Somaliland’s strategic ambitions, Landau wrote, “I have been looking into this situation very closely.”

I have been looking into this situation very closely. — Christopher Landau (@ChrisLandauUSA) April 6, 2025

His comment marks a notable instance of a high-ranking US official openly acknowledging a potential shift in Washington’s long-standing policy.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of the central government in Mogadishu. Despite establishing its government, currency, and military, the former British protectorate has yet to achieve widespread international recognition.

Somaliland’s strategic location along the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a crucial maritime chokepoint connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, positions it as a significant player in regional security.

Western nations, increasingly concerned about China and Iran’s growing influence in East Africa, have also noted Somaliland’s refusal to engage with Beijing. The port city of Berbera, in particular, is considered strategically vital and could serve as a key logistical hub for US operations in the region.

Somalia’s opposition to direct US engagement

The Federal Government of Somalia in Mogadishu firmly opposes any direct diplomatic engagement between the US and Somaliland, considering the region an integral and indivisible part of its sovereign territory. Mogadishu has consistently pursued political and diplomatic avenues to prevent such a development.

In a past effort to dissuade the US from engaging with Hargeisa, the Somali government reportedly offered Washington management of strategic ports in the Gulf of Aden. A letter from President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to US President Donald Trump detailed Somalia’s “strategic assets” offer to bolster US influence in the region.

Mohamud emphasized the potential of these assets to ensure uninterrupted military and logistical access, thereby hindering foreign competitors from establishing a foothold in the strategically important Gulf of Aden.

He also recalled the historical security cooperation between Somalia and the US during the Cold War, when Somalia’s military regime granted the US access to airfields in Mogadishu, Kismayo, and Berbera.

However, the ports and potential bases offered – including Berbera in Somaliland and Bosaso in Puntland – are not under the direct control of the Somali federal government, although Mogadishu maintains its claim over these areas.

President Mohamud had also conveyed Somalia’s readiness to commence discussions on the proposal and requested that Trump dispatch a US delegation to Mogadishu at a mutually agreeable time.

Berbera: A Key Red Sea and Gulf of Aden hub

The port and potential military facility in Berbera are particularly significant for monitoring commercial shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, especially amid ongoing regional instability.

In 2022, Somaliland reportedly offered the US access to the Berbera port for official recognition, underscoring its strategic importance to Washington’s geopolitical interests.

In a separate diplomatic move, Somaliland’s Foreign Minister, Abdirahman Dahir Adan, recently told Israeli public broadcaster KAN that Somaliland was willing to host citizens from Gaza. This move is widely interpreted as another attempt to garner international recognition.

Puntland, a semi-autonomous region in northeastern Somalia that severed ties with Mogadishu due to persistent political disagreements, controls the strategically located port of Bosaso on the Gulf of Aden, a vital commercial gateway in the region.

Deputy Secretary Landau’s remarks suggest a potential evolution in US policy towards the Horn of Africa, driven by strategic imperatives to counter Chinese influence and enhance stability in a complex and often volatile region.

While the US government has not yet issued a formal statement on this specific matter, the comments from a high-ranking official like the Deputy Secretary indicate a significant development that bears close observation by regional and international actors.

Any move towards recognizing Somaliland would likely be met with strong opposition from Somalia, further complicating the intricate political landscape of the region.