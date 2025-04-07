Al-Shabaab frees 5 Somali-Kenyan elders after months

JILIB, Somalia – Five Somali-Kenyan traditional elders, kidnapped by Al-Shabaab militants near the Somalia border in February, have been released inside Somalia, Kenyan officials confirmed. The release reportedly occurred on Sunday, April 6th, in the southern Somali town of Jilib.

Their freedom follows weeks of negotiations, reportedly involving community leaders. Elders participating in the talks stated that the five men were handed over to Garre clan elders in Jilib late Sunday. Arrangements are now underway for their return to Elwak town in Kenya’s Mandera County.

Officials indicated that the elders will undergo debriefing before reuniting with their families.

Abduction details and government response

The elders – identified as Mohamed Adawa, Mohamed Hassan, Mohamed Nur, Deputy Chief Ibrahim Gabow, and Senior Chief Abdi Suraw – were abducted on February 3rd while traveling from Wargaduud towards Elwak.

The kidnapping occurred just one day before President William Ruto commenced a visit to Kenya’s northeastern region.

Speaking in Mandera the day after the abduction, President Ruto condemned the act as an attempt by the militants to instill fear and assured Kenyans the elders would return safely.

He pledged that security forces would pursue those responsible and prevent terrorist groups from destabilizing the region. The President tasked Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli with leading security operations, including efforts to secure the elders’ release.

A month into their captivity, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo reaffirmed the government’s commitment, mentioning discreet, ongoing efforts.

“These are elders who were working for the government, and the incident shows that nobody is immune to insecurity,” Omollo stated at the time.

Kenya’s Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, is expected to comment on the release formally.

Uncertainty over ransom, persistent insecurity

While unconfirmed reports suggested Al-Shabaab demanded a ransom, it remains unclear whether any payment was made. The government is understood to have utilized local community leaders to facilitate the negotiations.

Witness accounts from the time of the abduction indicated the elders were blindfolded and their vehicle driven towards the Lafey area, close to the porous Kenya-Somalia border.

A woman, believed to be the daughter of one elder, was also reportedly seized. The ambush occurred as the elders were traveling to Mandera town for an event scheduled to be attended by President Ruto, suggesting the attackers may have had prior intelligence.

A previously reported rescue mission by Kenyan security forces was allegedly thwarted by the discovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) along their route.

This kidnapping highlights the persistent security challenges in Kenya’s border counties adjoining Somalia, where Al-Shabaab militants continue to carry out sporadic attacks.

Last December, suspected militants killed a Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) driver and stole his vehicle in Lafey sub-county.

The Kenyan government maintains it is actively working to enhance security and stabilize the volatile border region.