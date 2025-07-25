Somali army repel Al-Shabab attack, 22 dead: Ministry

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – Somali government forces, supported by African Union troops, repelled a large-scale attack by Al-Shabaab militants on two strategic villages in southern Somalia early Friday, leaving at least 18 insurgents and four soldiers dead, according to the country’s defence ministry.

The intense firefight erupted at dawn when fighters from the al-Qaeda-linked group stormed military positions in the twin villages of Sabiib and Caanoole in the Lower Shabelle region, a volatile and agriculturally rich area south of the capital, Mogadishu.

In a press statement, the Somali Ministry of Defence confirmed the attack occurred at approximately 6:20 AM local time.

“The National Army, who were on high alert and full readiness, reacted swiftly to the attack and succeeded in foiling the ambition of the terrorist militia,” the ministry said. It added that security forces were pursuing remnants of the attacking force who fled the area.

The ministry confirmed that “four heroes of the Somali National Army (SNA) were martyred in the battle, while seven others sustained minor injuries.” The wounded were immediately evacuated for medical treatment.

A contested strategic corridor

The Lower Shabelle region has long been a major battleground between the SNA and Al-Shabaab. Its control is crucial as it serves as a breadbasket for the nation and contains key supply routes to and from Mogadishu. The Sabiib and Caanoole area, located near the district of Afgoye, lies along a critical corridor that the militants have frequently targeted to disrupt government control and stage attacks.

The government statement praised the “bravery and resilience” of its soldiers and acknowledged the pivotal role played by international partners.

“The Ministry of Defence also commends the role of Somalia’s partners who carried out airstrikes that caused heavy damage” to the militants, the statement said, without specifying which nation conducted the strikes. The United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) and Turkish forces have previously provided significant air support to SNA operations against Al-Shabaab.

Troops from the Ugandan People’s Defence Force, part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), were also instrumental in repelling the assault, according to the ministry. ATMIS is a multinational peacekeeping force with a mandate from the UN Security Council to support the Somali government in its efforts to counter the insurgency.

An escalating conflict

The attack comes as the Somali government, under President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, continues a wide-ranging military offensive aimed at liberating territory long held by Al-Shabaab. The government frequently refers to the group as “the Khawaarij,” an Arabic term for an early Islamic extremist sect, to religiously delegitimize the insurgents.

While the offensive has successfully reclaimed several districts over the past year, the militants have often reverted to guerrilla tactics, carrying out hit-and-run attacks on military bases and civilian targets.

Friday’s clash underscores the persistent security challenges facing Somalia as it prepares for the phased withdrawal of ATMIS forces. The drawdown is scheduled to conclude by the end of this year, with full security responsibilities then transferred to the Somali National Army. The ability of the SNA to independently secure and hold territory against a resilient Al-Shabaab is seen as a critical test for the country’s long-term stability.

The defence ministry reiterated its commitment to the ongoing conflict.

“The Federal Government of Somalia is committed to fighting terrorism, securing the entire country, and ensuring that the Somali people live a peaceful and dignified life,” the statement concluded.