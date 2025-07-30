Somali Federal forces seize key border town from Jubaland

Beled Hawo (Caasimada Online) – Somali government forces on Wednesday seized control of the strategic town of Beled Hawo on the Kenyan border after a week of heavy fighting, ousting troops loyal to the regional state of Jubaland in a major escalation of a long-simmering political dispute.

Forces loyal to the federal government in Mogadishu launched a final, decisive assault on Wednesday afternoon, overwhelming Jubaland security forces who subsequently retreated across the border into the neighboring Kenyan town of Mandera.

The capture marks a significant victory for the central government in its struggle to assert authority over the semi-autonomous Jubaland state.

Local reports indicated the battle for the town lasted several hours. “The fighting was heavy, but the federal forces eventually overpowered the Jubaland troops,” a local elder told reporters by phone on condition of anonymity.

The federal offensive was reportedly launched from strategic positions around the town, including a military camp on the outskirts, which had been reinforced with federal troops in recent days.

The federal operation was spearheaded by Abdirashid Hassan Abdinur, better known as Abdirashid Janan, a controversial figure whose presence adds a complex layer to the conflict. Janan, the Gedo region’s intelligence chief, was formerly the security minister for Jubaland—the very administration his forces have now ousted from Beled Hawo.

In 2019, Janan was arrested by federal authorities in Mogadishu and accused by human rights groups of overseeing forces responsible for serious abuses. However, he staged a dramatic escape from government custody in January 2020 and fled to Kenya. His re-emergence at the head of a federal-aligned militia highlights the fluid and often personal nature of political alliances in Somalia.

Following the capture of the town, forces led by Janan released video footage showing them in control of key administrative buildings, including the district headquarters and the central police station.

Gedo: The epicenter of a political power struggle

The battle for Beled Hawo is the latest flashpoint in a protracted power struggle over the Gedo region between Somalia’s Federal Government (FGS) and the Jubaland administration, led by President Ahmed Madobe, a key political rival of the central government.

Gedo is constitutionally part of Jubaland, but the federal government has been actively working to bring the region under its direct control, a move seen by Jubaland and other federal states as an unconstitutional power grab aimed at centralizing authority in Mogadishu. This dispute has frequently led to armed confrontations and has been a significant obstacle to holding stable regional and national elections.

Beled Hawo, situated in a strategic corner of the Horn of Africa where Somalia, Kenya, and Ethiopia meet, is a vital economic hub and a crucial security asset. Control over the town and its border crossings is essential for trade, revenue, and military positioning.

An uneasy calm has returned to Beled Hawo, but the situation remains tense. Jubaland previously vowed it would not relinquish control of the town’s security.

There are fears that the conflict could spill further across the border. Reports from the region suggest the defeated Jubaland forces are regrouping in Mandera, Kenya, raising the possibility of a counter-attack.

“The Jubaland forces have withdrawn to Kenya, but they may try to launch a counter-attack,” a security analyst in Mogadishu said. “This situation is far from over and risks drawing Kenya deeper into Somalia’s internal political disputes.”

The international community, including the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), has repeatedly called for a de-escalation of tensions in Gedo, urging dialogue between federal and state leaders to resolve their political differences peacefully. However, the latest developments suggest the dispute is increasingly being settled on the battlefield.