Somaliland offers US base, mineral deals in recognition bid

Hargaisa (Caasimada Online) – In a bold push for international legitimacy, Somaliland—a self-declared republic in the Horn of Africa—is extending a hand to the United States, offering access to a strategic military base near the Red Sea and potential deals for untapped critical minerals.

The proposal is part of a broader effort by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, who took office in 2024, to secure formal recognition from Washington by presenting Somaliland as a stable and democratic partner in a fragile region.

The move comes amid growing global competition between the United States and China for influence and resources across Africa. While the U.S. still officially recognizes Somalia’s sovereignty over the territory, Somaliland’s leadership argues that its decades-long track record of peace and democratic governance—especially in contrast to Somalia’s continued struggles with conflict and insurgency—deserves a fresh look.

Somaliland’s geography is one of its greatest assets. With a coastline stretching along the Gulf of Aden, it sits at the mouth of the Bab al-Mandab Strait—a key shipping lane increasingly threatened by Iran-backed Houthi attacks from neighboring Yemen, especially amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

A potential U.S. military base at the port of Berbera could boost American maritime security in the region. The UAE, a U.S. ally, already operates the Berbera port and maintains control over a nearby airstrip currently used for military flights.

In a recent interview, President Abdullahi shared that discussions with the U.S. Embassy in Somalia and the Department of Defense are progressing, focusing on areas such as economic development, regional security, and counter-terrorism.

“We talked about ways to collaborate on security, trade, and stability,” he said, pointing to multiple visits by the U.S. ambassador and defense officials to Somaliland in recent months.

Diplomatic realities

Despite these conversations, the U.S. State Department maintains that it is not in “active discussions” regarding official recognition of Somaliland. Ambassador Richard Riley has met with Somaliland officials, acknowledging mutual regional interests.

However, Washington continues to uphold the “One Somalia” policy—backing the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Somalia as recognized by the international community.

This stance was reinforced by Somalia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ali Mohamed Omar, who reaffirmed Mogadishu’s opposition to any parallel engagement that undermines national unity.

Alongside its strategic location, Somaliland is highlighting its largely unexplored mineral wealth. While the region is not yet a producer of lithium, President Abdullahi said the country is open to future deals with the U.S. for access to critical minerals.

Exploration licenses have already been issued, and surveys point to the presence of tin, gemstones, gypsum, cement components, and gold—resources that align with broader U.S. efforts to diversify supply chains away from strategic competitors.

Once a British protectorate, Somaliland declared independence in 1991 after Somalia’s central government collapsed. It has since held regular elections and built functional institutions, yet continues to lack formal international recognition.

Its relative stability contrasts sharply with Somalia, where federal authorities remain locked in a long fight against Al-Shabaab militants and, to a lesser extent, Islamic State affiliates.

The U.S. remains a key partner in Somalia’s counter-terrorism strategy, with AFRICOM deputy commander John Brennan recently describing it as the Pentagon’s “main effort“ in East Africa.

President Abdullahi emphasized that recognition remains the ultimate goal—but the path there, he says, lies through meaningful engagement with the international community. That includes cooperation on shared security concerns, anti-piracy operations, and managing irregular migration flows.

He also reiterated Somaliland’s openness to hosting a U.S. military presence: “If the U.S. is interested in coming to Somaliland, they are most welcome.”

Looking ahead, the president is expected to visit the United States to continue advocating for Somaliland’s case. He clarified that while the new offers to Washington are not contingent on immediate recognition—potentially even under a future Trump administration—he remains hopeful. “We look forward to these discussions bearing fruit in the near future,“ he said.

The recognition campaign has further strained ties with Mogadishu. Abdullahi accused Somalia of trying to undermine Somaliland’s autonomy by forming alternative administrations within its territory.

“You cannot talk peace and then divide Somaliland at the same time,“ he said. “We are a peace-loving nation, but we are also ready to defend our land and our people.”