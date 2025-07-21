Somali opposition declares talks with president a ‘failure’

Mogadishu (Caasimada Online) – A powerful bloc of Somali opposition lawmakers has declared that months-long political negotiations with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud have collapsed, warning that the country is spiraling deeper into crisis amid political fragmentation, rising insecurity, and a breakdown in trust between federal and regional authorities.

In a strongly worded press release issued on July 21, 2025, the Somali National Salvation Council (SNSC)—a coalition of opposition parliamentarians—stated that the most recent round of talks had ended in a stalemate.

“It is unfortunate that the last meeting yesterday, 20/07/2025, ended without results, in circles, and with hopelessness,” the Council stated, lamenting that two months of engagement had failed to yield “meaningful decisions that could unite the fragmented Somali people.”

The statement paints a grim picture of the Horn of Africa nation, citing what it calls growing authoritarianism, an influx of illegal arms, and mounting clan tensions. “All these developments have collectively thrown the Somali people’s fate, state-building process, and hopes for a better future into a deep pit,” the lawmakers warned.

Presidential concession

The breakdown comes just as sources told Caasimada Online that President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud had offered a significant concession to opposition leaders over controversial constitutional amendments, in an effort to break the impasse and rally support for his plan to hold Somalia’s first direct presidential election in more than 50 years.

According to those familiar with the negotiations, the president agreed to revisit recent changes to the provisional constitution—particularly the contested fourth chapter, which had become a key point of contention in the talks.

“The president has shown he is ready to retract the fourth chapter of the constitution, which has been the focus of the dispute,” said an opposition figure involved in the talks, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The move was widely seen as a strategic trade-off to win broader consensus for Somalia’s transition to a “one-person, one-vote” electoral system, a landmark reform long sought after but fraught with political and security risks.

However, a source close to Villa Somalia urged caution, saying no final decisions have been made. “The president will hold consultations with the relevant institutions before the next round of talks,” the source said, referring to negotiations tentatively scheduled for August 10.

Constitutional crisis

At the center of the political gridlock lies a bitter disagreement over the future of Somalia’s governance model. President Mohamud, now serving his second non-consecutive term, has prioritized replacing the clan-based, indirect electoral system with direct voting. But federal member states such as Puntland and Jubaland have accused the central government of attempting a power grab.

Puntland has already suspended its recognition of the federal government and vowed to operate independently until constitutional issues are resolved through a referendum. The SNSC echoed these concerns, warning that “the hope that this government can be brought back within the constitutional framework is dim.”

Beyond the political stalemate, the SNSC warned of broader instability, citing a surge in illegal arms shipments, escalating inter-clan violence, and what it described as the misuse of state power.

“These challenges are placing the Somali people’s future and hope in darkness,” the Council stated. It called for broader societal leadership from scholars, youth, women, civil society, and political figures to “rescue the unity and sovereignty of Somalia.”

“Every Somali citizen must take a stand against this dangerous and authoritarian approach of the federal government,” the lawmakers declared.

The opposition coalition also appealed to international partners, thanking them for long-standing support and urging continued assistance. “We call on the international community to remain committed to the Somali people and support the path toward stable state-building,” the Council said.

The collapse in dialogue—despite recent signs of compromise—marks a volatile chapter in Somalia’s political transition. With the country still fighting the Al-Shabaab insurgency and struggling to build enduring institutions, the growing disconnect between political leaders threatens to derail hopes for lasting peace and democratic reform.