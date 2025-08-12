Somali opposition leader urges public to ‘take up guns’

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A prominent Somali opposition leader has ignited a political firestorm by calling for armed resistance against the government, urging citizens to take up guns instead of casting ballots in the country’s upcoming landmark elections.

Abdirahman Abdishakur Warsame, a former minister and leader of the Wadajir political party, made the controversial call in a social media post on Tuesday. The post featured a photograph of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud registering to vote, overlaid with the provocative caption “Qof iyo Qori,” a Somali phrase meaning “A Person and a Gun.”

The slogan is a deliberate and inflammatory distortion of the government’s official electoral motto, “Qof iyo Cod,” which translates to “One Person, One Vote.” This initiative aims to usher in Somalia’s first direct universal suffrage election since 1969, a move hailed by international partners as a critical step toward democratic stability.

Warsame’s post was immediately condemned by government officials, civil society leaders, and political analysts as a dangerous incitement to violence in a nation already grappling with a deadly insurgency and fragile political settlements.

The government’s response was swift and sharp, with Minister of Defense Ahmed Moallim Fiqi directly comparing the opposition leader’s rhetoric to that of terrorist militants.

“It is Al-Shabaab that threatens people with a gun,” Fiqi wrote in a public reply. “A gun cannot replace the people’s vote, and a politician who chooses to take up a gun is no different from a warlord.”

Fiqi’s use of the term “warlord” (hogaamiye kooxeed) is a potent accusation in Somalia, evoking the powerful factional leaders who devastated the country during the civil war of the 1990s.

“This is not merely political dissent; it is an explicit call for violence,” a Mogadishu-based political analyst, Ahmed Hassan Guled, told Caasimada Online. “For a figure of his stature to openly advocate for guns over votes is a reckless attempt to derail the political process and could embolden armed factions.”

As of Wednesday, Warsame had not retracted his statement, and the post remained online, fueling intense debate across Somali social media platforms.

A history of political friction

The incident marks a significant escalation in the long-running political feud between Warsame and the Somali federal government. A seasoned politician who served as Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Warsame has been a perennial presidential candidate and a vocal critic of successive administrations.

His opposition has often been strident, but analysts believe his latest statement crosses a critical threshold from political opposition to promoting insurrection. Supporters, however, argue his rhetoric reflects deep-seated frustration with an electoral process they claim is being manipulated by the incumbent administration.

For decades, Somalia has relied on an indirect, clan-based power-sharing model for elections, known as the “4.5 system,” where clan elders and delegates select members of parliament, who in turn elect the president.

The shift to “One Person, One Vote” is considered a monumental undertaking, aimed at empowering ordinary citizens and moving beyond the clan-centric politics that have dominated the country for a generation.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) has praised the effort as a “historic milestone” but has also acknowledged that the process faces immense logistical, political, and security hurdles.

Deepening political deadlock

The controversy comes as President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who is serving his second non-consecutive term, pushes forward with ambitious state-building reforms, including the transition to a presidential system and the implementation of direct elections.

However, the reforms have been fiercely resisted by the opposition. On Sunday, the President and opposition leaders ended a fourth round of critical talks without resolving a deepening political crisis over the changes, agreeing only to meet again later this week, sources told Caasimada Online.

Sunday’s meeting at the Villa Somalia presidential palace brought the president face-to-face with the Somali Salvation Forum, a prominent opposition coalition led by former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed.

The failure to reach a breakthrough prolongs a dangerous stalemate pitting the federal government against a united opposition front and powerful regional states.

A call to arms in a volatile state

Warsame’s call for citizens to arm themselves is particularly alarming given Somalia’s security landscape. The federal government, supported by the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), is engaged in a protracted and bloody war against Al-Shabaab, the Al-Qaeda-affiliated extremist group that controls swathes of rural territory.

The political deadlock and inflammatory rhetoric come as government forces face mounting pressure from an escalating Al-Shabaab insurgency in central and southern Somalia.

The Somali National Army has been conducting a major offensive against the militants. However, the group continues to launch deadly attacks on military and civilian targets.

Security officials have privately expressed concern that such high-level political incitement could distract from the counter-insurgency effort and potentially create new internal conflicts.

“Any rhetoric that encourages the proliferation of weapons among the civilian population directly undermines national security and plays into the hands of insurgents like Al-Shabaab,” a senior security official in Mogadishu said.