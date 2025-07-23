Somali PM slams UK MPs backing Somaliland secession

Mogadishu, Somalia – Somalia’s federal government has issued a sharp rebuke to several British parliamentarians who have voiced support for Somaliland’s independence ambitions, warning that such “foreign interference” threatens national sovereignty and undermines the country’s efforts to build its state.

In a strongly-worded statement on Tuesday, Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre described the advocacy by UK lawmakers as “deeply concerning,” urging Somalis to stand united against what he described as attempts to “divide the country.” His comments come amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Horn of Africa, particularly after a controversial port deal between Somaliland and Ethiopia.

“It is astonishing and unacceptable that the Somali people are not vehemently rejecting these efforts,” said Prime Minister Barre. “We must unite—both inside and outside Somalia—to defend the unity of our territory.”

He specifically called on the Somali diaspora, especially those living in the UK, to use their political clout to push back against lawmakers supporting Somaliland’s push for secession.

“Where are you when parliamentarians stand up every day to say Somalia should be divided? What are you doing about it?” he asked. “You live in societies governed by law and democracy, where your voice and your hand are significant. We want you to use that power to defend your motherland and its unity.”

Advocacy sparks ire

The Prime Minister’s remarks follow persistent efforts by several British MPs to champion Somaliland’s quest for international recognition. Somaliland, a former British protectorate, declared independence from Somalia in 1991 after the fall of the Siad Barre regime. Although it has operated with its own government, currency, and security forces for more than 30 years, no country has formally recognized its independence.

Among the most vocal advocates in the UK Parliament is Sir Gavin Williamson, a former Defence Secretary, who has repeatedly called for recognition of Somaliland, highlighting its relative stability, democratic practices, and strategic value. In the House of Lords, Conservative peer Lord Stuart Polak has echoed that stance, saying, “The world has changed… It is time to review our position.”

Still, the UK government’s official position remains unchanged: it does not recognize Somaliland and continues to support Somalia’s territorial integrity. The UK maintains that any resolution must be negotiated between Hargeisa and Mogadishu—an approach clearly stated on the UK Parliament’s official website.

The latest diplomatic tensions are further inflamed by a controversial Memorandum of Understanding signed in January between Ethiopia and Somaliland. The agreement grants landlocked Ethiopia a 50-year lease on a 20-kilometer stretch of Somaliland’s coastline to build a naval base. In return, Ethiopia would reportedly consider recognizing Somaliland as an independent state.

The deal sent shockwaves through the region. Mogadishu labeled it an act of “aggression” and a clear violation of Somali sovereignty. The fallout has drawn in other regional actors and threatens to destabilize the already fragile Horn of Africa further. Prime Minister Barre’s government sees foreign political endorsements as only worsening the situation.

“There are forces working behind the scenes to divide our people,” Barre warned. “We must reject the dangerous ideas that threaten our unity and our existence as a state.”

An appeal to brotherhood

Yet, despite the firm tone, Prime Minister Barre presented his stance against secession as a message of solidarity.

“We love our brothers and sisters in Somaliland. It is because of that love that we oppose separation,” he said. “We are not shy or hesitant to say that those calling for division are wrong.”

He also stressed the pivotal role of Somalia’s far-reaching diaspora. Annual remittances from Somalis abroad are estimated at over $1.3 billion—more than international aid—providing a critical lifeline to the country’s economy, according to Oxfam.

The Prime Minister encouraged the diaspora to go beyond financial contributions and take an active political role in shaping the nation’s future.

“Our diaspora is not just spectators; they are stakeholders in Somalia’s future,” he said. Barre urged them to support the national armed forces and to participate in building a democratic process that reflects the will of the Somali people.

“Our national strength lies in our unity,” he concluded. “This is a national responsibility that transcends politics, clan, and geography.”