Somalia 2026 race ‘upended’ by new power bloc

Mogadishu, Somalia — A group of major Somali political leaders announced a new, wide-ranging political alliance on Monday. The new party, named the Haybad Qaran “National Dignity Union,” has tapped former Prime Minister Abdi Farah Shirdon as its presidential candidate.

This move officially launches the Shirdon for President campaign ahead of the 2026 election.

The leaders released a joint statement after a long period of private consultations. They said the decision to unite into a single new party stemmed from a thorough analysis of the country’s challenging situation. This includes ongoing challenges in politics, national security, and the economy.

The statement highlighted shared concerns over what it called “damage to national unity and cohesion.” The group also pointed to economic decay, the neglect of basic social services, and a “visible despair in Somali statehood.” The new party aims to restore public trust.

The alliance’s main decision is the selection of Abdi Farah Shirdon to run for president. Mr. Shirdon, widely known as Saacid, is a veteran politician who served as Prime Minister from 2012 to 2013. Colleagues often describe him as calm, deliberate, and widely respected.

Political analysts say Shirdon’s reputation is his greatest strength. He is viewed as a moderate figure who can work effectively with diverse groups.

Abdullahi Mataan, a political analyst based in Mogadishu, said Shirdon has a strong chance of success. “Saacid has no political damage or national mistakes. He is a calm man whom people can trust,” Mataan said.

The new party will hold a general assembly in Mogadishu soon, according to the statement. At this conference, party members will formally approve and announce Mr. Shirdon’s candidacy.

This new political force is positioning itself for Somalia’s upcoming election, scheduled for May 2026. However, national leaders have not yet reached a final, binding agreement on the exact rules and procedures for the vote.

Somalia’s upcoming 2026 election aims to be historic. Authorities plan it as the nation’s first “one-person, one-vote” universal election in over 50 years. This marks a shift from the long-standing indirect, clan-based electoral model. However, political leaders are still debating the final details and rules of the process amid ongoing security challenges.

A ‘Kingmaker’ returns

This new alliance is expected to have a significant impact on the political race. Its influence comes from the influential and well-known figures who have joined it.

The list of signatories includes several high-profile leaders. Among them are former ministers Abdi Adan Hoosow, Dr. Mohamed Abukar Islaw (Duale), and former Mogadishu governor Taabid Abdi Mohamed. Abdikarim Hussein Guled, the former president of Galmudug state, is also a key member.

The group’s most notable member, however, may be Fahad Yasin Haji Dahir. Yasin is the powerful former director of Somalia’s National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA).

Yasin was a key advisor to former President Mohamed Abdullahi “Farmaajo” and is widely seen as one of the most effective political operators in the country. His involvement is considered a significant signal of the new party’s seriousness.

Mataan, the analyst, added that Yasin’s support significantly boosts Shirdon’s prospects. “Also, considering the alliance he has joined and the parties supporting him, especially Fahad Yasin, who is the Kingmaker of Somali politics, he has a very high hope,” Mataan said.

“I would not be surprised if he becomes the new president of Somalia in 2026,” he concluded.

The formation of the National Dignity Union combines a respected, veteran politician in Shirdon with some of the country’s most powerful background operators.

As the 2026 election approaches, this new bloc will create a formidable and profound new force in Somalia’s complex political landscape.