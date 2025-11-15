Corruption allegations surround the murder case of soldier accused in the killing of Cabdifataax Takar

The family of Cabdifataax Maxamed Cismaan Takar, who died on 16 August 2025 at the Hiiraan Regional Hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound allegedly inflicted by Sharma’arke Cabdulqaadir Cali Dhaqane, has strongly rejected the recent ruling of the Somali Armed Forces Higher Court. The family accuses the judiciary of corruption, witness tampering, and denying justice for their son.

The Shooting and Hospital Findings

Cabdifataax sustained the fatal injury on 14 August 2025 inside a farm located in the Bacaad area on the outskirts of Beledweyne, following a dispute between him and Sharma’arke Cabdulqaadir Cali Dhaqane, who at the time served as the Deputy CID Chief of Beledweyne. According to family members, the farm where the shooting occurred is owned by the victim’s mother, Faadumo Faarax Cilmi.

The Hiiraan Regional Hospital issued an official medical report confirming that the victim arrived in critical condition, with a bullet wound that entered just below the navel and exited through the right hip. The impact caused severe abdominal damage, including exposed intestines. Doctors performed an emergency surgery that lasted four and a half hours, but Cabdifataax succumbed to his injuries shortly afterward.

Initial Trial and First Verdict

The case was initially heard by the First Instance Court of the Somali Armed Forces – Hiiraan Branch, with the hearing held on 21 September 2025. After reviewing evidence and witness testimonies, the court sentenced Sharma’arke Cabdulqaadir Cali Dhaqane to:

Death by execution (Qisaas) for the murder of Cabdifataax.

Appeal and Ruling by the Armed Forces Higher Court

The defendant’s family filed an appeal, transferring the case to the Higher Court of the Somali Armed Forces in Mogadishu. On 4 November 2025, the appellate court issued a new ruling sentencing Sharma’arke to:

Five years in prison

Payment of full blood compensation (diyo) to the victim’s family

Dismissal from his military rank and duties

This ruling overturned the earlier death sentence.

Family Condemns the Verdict as “Corrupt and Unjust”

The family of Cabdifataax has vehemently rejected the appeal court’s decision, alleging that the ruling was based on corrupt practices and manipulated testimonies. During a press conference, the family claimed that:

Authentic witnesses were removed from the case

New witnesses were “brought from Mogadishu” to distort the facts

The decision was influenced by individuals seeking to protect the accused

Faadumo Faarax Cilmi, the mother of the deceased, said: “The ruling of the Higher Court is unjust. The real witnesses were replaced with individuals brought in from Mogadishu. My son was killed on my own farm, and all we are asking for is justice for him.”

She further alleged that Sharma’arke initially confessed to the killing when he voluntarily surrendered to the Beledweyne police station, but later recanted during the appeal process.

Mahad Maxamed Cismaan, the victim’s brother, added: “We have lost faith in the Somali judicial system. We call on the international community to support us in our search for justice.”

Mahad also noted that his late brother left behind young children and that Cabdifataax, aged 30, “had a promising future ahead of him.” He appealed directly to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre to intervene and ensure justice is served.

Ongoing Dispute and Calls for Justice

The case continues to spark controversy in Bacaad and the wider Beledweyne community. The family has vowed to pursue justice through all possible legal and public avenues, insisting that the case of their son has been marred by corruption, injustice, and unlawful interference.