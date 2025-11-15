Somalia urged to act after ‘three horrific’ child violence

Mogadishu, Somalia — An international aid group is urging the Somali government to take urgent action following three horrific acts of violence against children in recent weeks.

Save the Children said that the attacks underscore a pressing need to enact and implement new protection laws. The call comes just one month after Somalia ratified a key pan-African treaty on child rights.

The string of attacks has shocked the nation. Since early October, these incidents have included the alleged arson-murder of four young children by their father.

In late October, an 11-year-old girl was violently raped. Another attack in early October saw the murder of a mother and her three daughters.

These violent acts occurred just one month after Somalia became the 52nd African nation to ratify the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child.

While leaders celebrated that move as a key first step, the new violence shows an urgent need for stronger domestic laws. Advocates say new legislation is required to provide justice, especially for sexual, gender-based, and clan-related violence.

A pattern of rising violence

The problem appears to be growing. According to the UN Secretary-General’s Annual Report on Children and Armed Conflict, sexual violence against children in Somalia is rising.

The number of cases increased from 197 in 2024 to 267 in 2025. The United Nations noted this increase reverses a previous downward trend. It also highlights the growing vulnerability of girls in areas affected by conflict.

In addition, Save the Children conducted its own survey in September 2025. The group spoke to over 1,800 people across four states in Somalia.

When asked about common threats, 76% of adults and 67% of adolescents identified rape as the most common form of gender-based violence.

The survey respondents said women aged 18-55 and girls over 10 were at high risk. Displaced women and girls with disabilities were identified as being among the most vulnerable.

“Our hearts break for the children and women who have recently suffered this appalling violence,” said Mohamed Mohamud Hassan, Save the Children’s Country Director in Somalia. “Violence against children must never be tolerated.”

Hassan emphasized that the perpetrators of this Somali child violence must be held to account.

‘Unspeakable brutality’

“Gender-based violence continues to be pervasive, particularly affecting displaced, rural, and minority women and girls who face added risks amidst conflict and insecurity,” he added.

He warned that the effects of such abuse can be “devastating and long-lasting.” These effects can include physical and psychological trauma, unintended pregnancy, and child marriage.

“It’s unacceptable that the fear of sexual and other forms of physical violence continues to be part of the daily lives of women and children in Somalia,” Hassan said.

The aid group acknowledged a recent statement from the Federal Government of Somalia condemning the violence. However, Save the Children is now calling on the federal government and its member states to investigate these specific crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The group also urged international donors to reverse recent cuts in aid. They asked partners to prioritize investment in child protection and the prevention of gender-based violence.

Save the Children has operated in Somalia since 1951. The organization states its mission is to protect children from violence and uphold their rights. It provides medical care, psychosocial support, and advocacy for stronger legal frameworks to support survivors.

“We stand ready to support national and local partners,” Hassan concluded. “No child should have to endure such unspeakable brutality.”