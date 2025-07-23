Somalia demands Puntland release seized arms ship

Mogadishu, Somalia – Somalia’s federal government on Wednesday sharply condemned the seizure of a Comoros-flagged vessel by security forces from the semi-autonomous Puntland state, calling for the ship and its military cargo—destined for a Turkish-run training base in Mogadishu—to be released without delay.

Describing the interception as “piracy” and a blatant violation of national sovereignty, Mogadishu’s response has intensified an already tense standoff, exposing the country’s deep internal rifts and the influence of competing foreign interests.

The vessel, the MV Sea World, was reportedly en route to the Somali capital carrying military equipment for the TÜRKSOM military training center when it was intercepted last Friday by the Puntland Maritime Police Force (PMPF) and redirected to the port city of Bosaso.

In a strongly worded statement, the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) insisted the shipment was entirely legal and part of a broader defense agreement with Turkey.

“The Federal Republic of Somalia condemns the kidnapping and violation of the SEA WORLD vessel,” the government said. “The shipment was proceeding legally and in full compliance with national and international laws.”

The government further accused Puntland of undermining national security and overstepping its constitutional limits. According to the FGS, federal law grants the central government exclusive authority over defense and maritime matters.

“The seizure of this vessel by groups belonging to the Puntland State is a direct violation of the Provisional Constitution and harms the sovereignty, unity, and independence of the nation,” the statement added, warning that Somalia would take “legal and security measures” to safeguard its waters.

Citing international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), the government described the seizure as a criminal act.

“Any act of abducting a commercial vessel or one lawfully authorized by a state falls under the definition of piracy,” it said. “This is a criminal offense punishable under Somali and international law.”

“As the custodian of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Somalia, the federal government will never accept any action that threatens national sovereignty or maritime security.”

Competing claims

Puntland authorities, however, have pushed back with a markedly different narrative. They say the MV Sea World entered their territorial waters unlawfully and dropped anchor near the coastal town of Bareeda, an area long associated with ISIS-linked militant activity.

“This ship lacked any legal permission for its presence in Puntland waters, which contravenes international agreements on protecting maritime sovereignty,” Puntland’s Ministry of Information previously stated.

Officials described the vessel’s presence as a “significant security threat” and said a full investigation was underway to determine the ship’s ownership, purpose, and cargo.

“Puntland will hold accountable anyone involved in the violation of maritime law and the security risk posed by this ship,” the ministry warned.

The incident reflects longstanding tensions between Somalia’s central government and its federal member states. Puntland, located in the northeast, operates with considerable autonomy and has frequently clashed with Mogadishu over control of resources and security policy.

According to local sources, some light weapons—such as rifles and pistols—were reportedly looted by armed civilians in the Caluula district, where the ship initially came ashore before being towed to Bosaso. Sources told Caasimada Online the vessel may have experienced mechanical failure and drifted toward Puntland’s coast.

Turkey vs. UAE

This maritime dispute is further complicated by broader geopolitical rivalries—particularly between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), both of whom have forged powerful but competing alliances within Somalia.

Turkey is a key strategic ally of the federal government and runs Camp TÜRKSOM, a major military base and academy that trains Somali National Army forces. In February 2024, Somalia and Turkey signed a comprehensive defense and economic cooperation agreement, granting Ankara a leading role in safeguarding Somalia’s coastline.

The UAE, on the other hand, has been a long-time supporter of Puntland. It has provided significant funding and training for the PMPF, the same force that detained the MV Sea World. Although originally formed to combat piracy, the PMPF has evolved into a de facto regional military arm of the Puntland administration.

Both sides have invoked international maritime law to justify their actions. Mogadishu cited the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), arguing that forcibly seizing a vessel authorized by a sovereign state qualifies as piracy.

Puntland countered that it acted within its rights to protect its coastal waters, particularly against unauthorized foreign vessels carrying arms. Local reports support the claim that the ship suffered technical issues and may have unintentionally drifted into Puntland’s territory.

The federal government has rejected this explanation outright, reiterating its demand for the “immediate and unconditional release of the ship” and calling on Puntland to halt all “illegal operations” off its shores.

As the MV Sea World remains docked under Puntland’s control and an official investigation into its contents continues, the standoff threatens to destabilize Somalia’s already fragile political landscape further—and could drag its international allies deeper into a widening domestic power struggle.