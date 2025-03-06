Somalia denies airport threat after flight suspension

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The Somali government has sought to reassure the public following security warnings that led to Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airways temporarily suspending flights to Mogadishu.

Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation Fardowsa Osman Egal dismissed concerns over imminent threats, stating that there was no credible intelligence to justify the cancellations.

“There is no security threat that prompted these flight suspensions. We have not received any intelligence indicating a risk,” Minister Egal told Voice of America (VOA).

She emphasized that Turkish Airlines had inquired about the security warnings but ultimately decided to resume flights after discussions with Somali authorities.

The statements came after the U.S. Embassy in Somalia issued a security alert on Tuesday, warning of potential terrorist attacks targeting multiple locations, including Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu.

Hours later, Turkish Airlines and Qatar Airways temporarily halted their flights to the Somali capital.

Airline suspensions following warning

Turkish Airlines informed passengers that its flights to Mogadishu would be suspended from March 5 to March 12, 2025.

The airline did not provide further details on the reason behind the decision, but it followed the U.S. warning, which advised American citizens to exercise caution due to “credible information” of possible attacks.

The U.S. Embassy warned that “terrorist groups continue to plan kidnappings, bombings, and other attacks in Somalia.”

The advisory further noted that attacks could target key locations, including airports, government buildings, military convoys, hotels, and marketplaces—particularly those frequented by Western nationals.

Following the embassy’s warning, all U.S. diplomatic personnel in Somalia were instructed to limit their movements, heightening concerns about a potential escalation of security threats.

The U.S. State Department has maintained a Level 4 travel advisory for Somalia since July 2024, warning against travel to the country due to terrorism, crime, and instability. This advisory remains in effect.

Somalia has been grappling with security challenges for decades, with the al-Shabaab militant group posing a significant threat.

The group has carried out numerous attacks targeting government installations, hotels, and civilian areas. Aden Adde International Airport, a key transport hub, has been a target of previous attacks.

Despite the government’s reassurances, the temporary flight suspensions by major international carriers highlight persistent security concerns in the Horn of Africa nation.

Whether additional airlines will follow suit or if flights will resume as scheduled after March 12 remains unclear.

U.S. Military activity

The timing of the Turkish Airlines suspension and the U.S. Embassy warning comes amidst an intensified U.S. military campaign in Somalia.

Since President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, the U.S. has ramped up its airstrikes targeting terrorist organizations operating within the country.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that airstrikes conducted on February 1st, the first military operation of the new administration, resulted in the deaths of numerous ISIS fighters, with no reported civilian casualties.

U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM) has since reported conducting multiple airstrikes in collaboration with the Somali government, targeting ISIS and Al-Shabaab militants in areas including Al-Kowsar, Ceel Baraf, Dadar, and Bulo-Burte.

These recent military actions reflect the ongoing struggle against terrorist groups in Somalia.

A report by the International Crisis Group estimates that ISIS fighters in Somalia number in the hundreds, with the majority concentrated in the Cal Miskaat Mountains in the Bari region of Puntland.