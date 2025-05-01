Somalia denies rift with Egypt amid military pact delays

CAIRO, Egypt – Somalia has rejected claims of growing tensions with Egypt over a stalled military cooperation agreement, dismissing media reports of strained ties and a shift in foreign policy as “baseless and inaccurate.”

Ambassador Ali Abdi Awari, Somalia’s envoy to Egypt and permanent representative to the Arab League, said the relationship between the two countries remains “strong, historic, and unblemished.” He reaffirmed Somalia’s commitment to deepening cooperation with Egypt in security, political, and cultural fields.

His statement comes in response to a report by The New Arab, which cited unnamed sources claiming that Egypt is re-evaluating its military partnership with Somalia after delays in implementing a security pact signed in August 2024. The agreement had included plans to deploy over 1,000 Egyptian special forces to support Somali operations against Al-Shabaab militants in Middle Shabelle.

According to the report, Egyptian officials view Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s recent rapprochement with Ethiopia as a sharp departure from previous close coordination with Cairo — particularly on regional issues such as Ethiopia’s growing influence and the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

The shift, described as a “political shock” by Egyptian sources, has reportedly led Cairo to freeze troop deployment plans, although the agreement has not been officially canceled. Some Egyptian officials are said to now view Somalia as an unreliable partner.

Tensions were further reflected during last week’s African Union summit in Uganda, where Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was notably absent. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, who represented Egypt, voiced disappointment in Somalia’s “lack of clarity” on joint priorities, despite reaffirming Cairo’s support for Somalia’s unity.

Somalia’s ambassador dismissed the report’s claims as unfounded and urged media outlets to avoid spreading misinformation that could damage ties between “brotherly nations.”

“Egypt has always stood by Somalia, and we remain grateful for its support under the leadership of President Sisi,” Awari said.

The alleged friction comes as regional dynamics shift rapidly in the Horn of Africa, with Somalia strengthening ties with Turkey and Ethiopia — moves that some analysts say could complicate its relations with Cairo. The arrival of nearly 300 Turkish troops in Mogadishu to assist with security operations has added to Egypt’s unease, according to the report.

Despite rising speculation, there has been no official confirmation from either side that the military pact has been suspended. Both governments continue to emphasize their longstanding diplomatic partnership.