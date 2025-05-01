Somalia’s Taiwan ban exposes Somaliland’s diplomatic limits

MOGADISHU, Somalia – On April 30, 2025, Somalia officially enforced a ban prohibiting the entry and transit of travelers holding Taiwanese passports. The directive, issued by Somalia’s Civil Aviation Authority, was communicated to international airlines and took immediate effect.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) strongly condemned the move, attributing it to pressure from China, and urged the Somali government to rescind the decision.

In response, Taiwan and the Somaliland government issued a joint appeal calling on like-minded nations and international organizations to press for the revocation of the ban. Meanwhile, Taiwan advised its citizens to avoid traveling to both Somalia and Somaliland.

On the other hand, China on Wednesday voiced strong support for Somalia’s decision to bar Taiwanese passport holders, framing the move as a legitimate assertion of national sovereignty and a reaffirmation of the one-China principle.

A strategic assertion of Somali sovereignty

This travel ban is far more than a procedural measure but a strategic assertion of state authority. It highlights the Somali federal government’s growing ability to influence regional and international policy while underscoring Somaliland’s continuing diplomatic isolation.

Somalia’s directive demonstrates the power of recognized statehood. By leveraging its legal status and control over airspace, Mogadishu could compel global airlines to comply with its decision—regardless of Taiwan’s presence in Somaliland or the strength of their bilateral ties.

The move immediately shifted Taiwan’s travel policy, revealing Somalia’s capacity to shape international behavior through formal channels.

This action reinforces Somalia’s position as:

The sole legitimate representative of the Somali state on the world stage;

A sovereign authority with the ability to dictate access to its airspace and borders;

A valuable diplomatic ally to China, whose backing adds weight and legitimacy to Somalia’s foreign policy positions.

Somaliland’s limited leverage

While Somaliland maintains its own administrative systems and security apparatus, this incident lays bare its diplomatic limitations.

The joint appeal by Taiwan and Somaliland for international intervention is effectively a plea from two actors operating outside the framework of global recognition. Neither has the formal standing to override or challenge Somalia’s directive.

Taiwan’s travel advisory, including Somalia and Somaliland, inadvertently reflects Somaliland’s vulnerability.

Despite hosting a Taiwanese office in Hargeisa, Somaliland cannot provide international legal assurances or override bans imposed by Mogadishu. Somaliland’s partnership with Taiwan offers symbolic support but lacks the muscle to influence real-world policy outcomes.

The geopolitical dimension of this ban is also significant. Somalia’s alignment with Beijing on the “One China” principle has drawn praise from China, which welcomed the decision as a lawful and principled stance.

For Somalia, this represents a strategic win: it gains political goodwill, potential economic incentives, and increased relevance in a broader international contest.

This alignment also sends a clear message to other global actors: Somalia is not just passively recognized—it is actively asserting its sovereignty and using international norms to marginalize actors like Taiwan and its unrecognized partners.

Recognition defines power

This episode underscores a core reality of global politics: recognition equals authority. Despite its internal challenges, Somalia’s internationally recognized government retains exclusive control over its diplomatic and legal identity.

That power allows it to impose restrictions with global consequences—restrictions that even a self-governing entity like Somaliland cannot meaningfully challenge.

In contrast, Somaliland’s lack of recognition limits its influence, even within its own territory. The ban exposes the fragile nature of its external relationships and highlights the diplomatic ceiling it faces without international acknowledgment.

For Somalia, the move is a rare yet strategic assertion of sovereignty. For Somaliland, it is a sobering reminder of how far international legitimacy still lies beyond its reach.