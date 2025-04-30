China backs Somalia’s ban on Taiwan passports

BEIJING, China — China on Wednesday voiced strong support for Somalia’s decision to bar Taiwanese passport holders from entering, exiting, or transiting through its territory, framing the move as a legitimate assertion of national sovereignty and a reaffirmation of the one-China principle.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said the ban — set to take effect on April 30 — aligns with Somalia’s constitution and United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758, which recognizes the People’s Republic of China as the sole legal representative of China.

“Somalia’s measure reflects its firm commitment to the one-China principle,” Guo said at a regular press briefing in Beijing. “Official interactions between Taiwan authorities and Somaliland directly infringe upon Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

In a separate statement, the Chinese Embassy in Mogadishu accused Taiwan of promoting separatism in Somaliland, the self-declared republic that broke away from Somalia in 1991 but lacks international recognition. Beijing warned that Taiwan’s engagement in the region threatens both Somalia’s internal stability and China’s sovereignty.

“The so-called ‘Taiwan independence’ forces are interfering in Somalia’s internal affairs and undermining peace and stability in the Horn of Africa,” the embassy said. “China fully supports Somalia’s efforts to uphold national unity and opposes any form of official interaction between Taiwan and Somaliland.”

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) strongly condemned the Somali government’s move, calling it a politically motivated restriction influenced by Beijing. MOFA accused Somalia of misinterpreting UNGA Resolution 2758 and conflating it with China’s one-China policy.

“Somalia’s actions restrict the safety and freedom of movement of Taiwanese nationals under Chinese pressure,“ MOFA said in a statement, demanding an immediate reversal of the travel ban. It also advised Taiwanese citizens to avoid traveling to Somalia and Somaliland amid the escalating tensions.

Taipei and Hargeisa have expanded relations recently, establishing mutual representative offices and cooperating in the healthcare, education, and energy sectors. Taiwan views Somaliland as a like-minded partner committed to democracy. However, Somaliland’s airspace remains under the control of the Somali federal government — a key factor that enabled the travel ban.

The move underscores growing geopolitical competition in the Horn of Africa as China works to isolate Taiwan diplomatically while strengthening ties with strategic partners across the continent.