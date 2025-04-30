Brawl in Somali Parliament as MPs seek to oust Speaker

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A session of Somalia’s federal parliament erupted into chaos on Wednesday as lawmakers clashed with Speaker Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur (commonly known as Adan Madobe), deepening a political crisis over the controversial removal of a fellow legislator.

The confrontation turned physical inside the parliamentary chamber in Mogadishu, prompting security forces to intervene. Several MPs reportedly exchanged blows, and parliamentary equipment, including microphones and chairs, was damaged during the fracas.

The disruption forced the suspension of the session, which was already under strain following the Speaker’s divisive decision to expel MP Abdullahi Hashi Abib—a move many lawmakers say was unconstitutional.

Speaker criticized for provocative remarks

Speaker Madobe’s attempts to restore order further fueled tensions. In widely circulated footage, he publicly reprimanded several lawmakers involved in the disruption.

“MP Caano-nuug Jiis, sit down. MP Jesow, you’re an old man; please sit. MP Hassan Yare, you were pardoned despite past wrongdoing—yet you continue to stir up trouble,” Madobe said from the podium.

“To the honorable members, I urge you to respect our procedures and the rule of law. I know it is only about 20 members behind this disorder.”

The Speaker’s unilateral decision to strip MP Abdullahi Hashi Abib of his seat and immunity is at the heart of the unrest. Critics argue the move violated parliamentary rules and set a dangerous precedent.

Although Madobe later referred Abib’s seat (HOP#201) to the Committee on Rules, Ethics, and Privileges for review, more than 100 lawmakers said the gesture was insufficient.

In a press conference held later Tuesday, they announced plans to proceed with a formal impeachment motion against the Speaker.

“We are not satisfied with the Speaker’s latest decision,” one MP told reporters. “He has not reversed his illegal expulsion of MP Abib, and we will not abandon our motion for his removal.”

Deadlock threatens legislative agenda

The growing power struggle threatens to paralyze Somalia’s legislative work at a time when lawmakers face pressing tasks, including passing electoral laws needed to guide upcoming elections.

The federal parliament, inaugurated in 2022, has been tasked with leading the country through a transition toward universal suffrage. However, internal disputes and factionalism continue to derail progress.

Speaker Madobe, a former warlord and key figure from Southwest State, has long been a divisive presence in Somali politics. His leadership is now under serious threat as calls for his ouster intensify.

Legal scholars warn that the Speaker’s actions could trigger a constitutional standoff if not resolved through dialogue and legal procedures.

“There is ambiguity in the constitution regarding a Speaker’s authority to unilaterally revoke an MP’s seat,” said a constitutional expert in Mogadishu, speaking anonymously. “This lack of clarity is now contributing to institutional paralysis.”

The 11th Federal Parliament, which came into office following protracted elections in 2022, was expected to usher in a period of reform and stability. Instead, it has been marred by persistent political infighting and power struggles between branches of government.

Wednesday’s events highlight the fragility of Somalia’s democratic institutions and the challenges facing its leadership as they seek to implement reforms and steer the country through a critical phase of state-building.

With more than 100 MPs backing the impeachment motion, the coming days could prove decisive for Speaker Madobe’s political future and the functionality of Somalia’s parliament itself.