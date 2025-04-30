Somalia bans Taiwan passports, draws Taipei anger

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia has banned entry and transit for holders of Taiwanese passports, Taipei said Wednesday, drawing strong condemnation from the self-ruled island and praise from Beijing.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement Tuesday evening that the measure took effect Wednesday after a directive from Somalia’s civil aviation authorities last week.

Taipei “strongly protested” the move, which its Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said was “incited by China,” restricting the freedom and safety of Taiwanese citizens’ travel.

MOFA said the Somali Civil Aviation Authority had sent airlines a “clear warning” stating that Taiwanese passports “will no longer be allowed to enter or transit through the Federal Republic of Somalia,” effective April 30.

Taiwan urged the Somali government to “immediately withdraw” the notice.

Taiwan-Somaliland ties and ‘One China’

The ban comes as Taiwan, which Beijing regards as part of its territory to be reunified by force if necessary, has strengthened unofficial ties with Somaliland.

Somaliland is a region that declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but lacks widespread international recognition.

Taipei and Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland, exchanged representative offices, considered de facto embassies, in 2020. This move angered both the internationally recognized government in Mogadishu and Beijing.

China, which maintains close diplomatic relations with Somalia, welcomed the ban.

Beijing “highly appreciates” the restriction, calling it a “lawful step showing Somalia’s commitment to the one-China principle,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said Wednesday, according to AFP.

Beijing asserts the “one China” principle, which states that there is only one sovereign state under the name China. It views Taiwan as a breakaway province to be eventually controlled by the mainland, by force if necessary.

Taiwan, officially the Republic of China, has its own democratically elected government, constitution, and military and sees itself as distinct from the People’s Republic of China.

China often cites UN Resolution 2758 of 1971, which transferred China’s seat at the United Nations from Taipei to Beijing. However, Taiwan argues that the resolution did not address Taiwan’s representation or status on the international stage.

Due to Beijing’s extensive diplomatic pressure, only a few countries officially recognize Taiwan.

Somaliland’s unrecognized status

Somaliland unilaterally declared independence from Somalia in 1991 following the collapse of the central government under dictator Mohamed Siad Barre. While it maintains its own government, currency, and military, it has not gained formal recognition from any country.

Mogadishu still considers Somaliland part of its territory and strongly opposes its attempts to forge independent diplomatic or economic ties. This includes a recent controversial agreement allowing landlocked Ethiopia to lease a port on its coast in exchange for potential recognition.

Taiwan’s MOFA also condemned Somalia’s “erroneous interpretation” of UN Resolution 2758, accusing Mogadishu of incorrectly linking it to the “one China” principle to justify the ban.

There was no immediate comment from the Somali government or Somaliland authorities on the ban.

Taiwan’s MOFA also advised its citizens not to travel to Somalia or Somaliland until the decision is reversed.