Somali president warns of Houthi ties with Al-Shabaab

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has raised alarm over growing ties between Yemen’s Houthi movement and terrorist groups operating in Somalia, including Al-Shabaab and ISIS, calling for stronger regional cooperation to protect the security of the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

In an opinion article published Monday on Asharq Al-Awsat, Mohamud revealed that Somali intelligence agencies have uncovered sustained communication and arms exchanges between the Houthis and extremist networks in Somalia. He said Somali authorities recently intercepted shipments of explosives and drones sent from Yemen, arresting members of a smuggling ring linked to the groups.

“Our intelligence services have recently confirmed ongoing coordination between the Houthis and both ISIS and Al-Shabaab, including the transfer of weapons and technical expertise,” the president wrote. “We have successfully intercepted and seized dangerous shipments headed from Yemen to Somalia.”

Mohamud warned that these alliances pose a serious threat not only to Somalia but to the entire region, particularly the critical maritime routes through the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden. He emphasized that terrorist groups are seeking to control key waterways, which serve as vital arteries for global trade and regional security.

The Somali leader reaffirmed his government’s longstanding support for Saudi Arabia in its efforts to counter the Houthi threat, describing Somalia as an early and committed member of the Islamic military coalition formed to confront Houthi aggression.

“From the first day, we have stood alongside our brothers in Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks that target the Kingdom’s leadership, religious status, and economic role, as well as Yemen’s sovereignty,” he said.

President Mohamud stressed that Somalia’s battle against terrorism — which includes direct military campaigns against Al-Shabaab and ISIS strongholds — is part of a larger fight for the peace and stability of the entire Horn of Africa and its neighboring seas.

Since returning to office in 2022, Mohamud said his administration has adopted a comprehensive counterterrorism strategy, combining ideological and financial measures to weaken extremist groups. Over 300 Islamic scholars have worked with the government to challenge terrorist narratives, while financial networks funding terrorism have been dismantled, leading to the liberation of significant territories across Somalia.

He also detailed Somalia’s active military campaigns on two major fronts: the Al-Miskad and Golis mountain ranges near the Gulf of Aden in northeastern Somalia, and along the Shabelle River in the central regions, aiming to prevent Al-Shabaab from accessing Somalia’s coastline along the Indian Ocean.

Despite heavy sacrifices, Mohamud expressed confidence that Somalia is on the path to a more peaceful future.

“We have paid a high price and faced a hard road, but we believe the end is worth every sacrifice,” he wrote. “With God’s help, with the determination of our people, and with the support of our friends, we will continue moving forward until we see a new, peaceful Somalia that serves as a cornerstone of regional and global stability.”

Calling for urgent collective action, Mohamud concluded by urging all countries bordering the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden to strengthen cooperation to prevent terrorist groups from expanding their influence across one of the world’s most strategically important regions.