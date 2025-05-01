Somalia postpones NCC talks amid Puntland boycott, disputes

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia has postponed a critical National Consultative Council (NCC) session, initially set to begin Thursday in Mogadishu, amid mounting political tensions between the federal government and regional administrations.

The Office of Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre announced that the meeting will now take place on Monday, May 5. According to the prime minister’s office statement, the delay follows internal consultations between national leaders.

The NCC brings together the federal government and leaders of Somalia’s federal member states to address national priorities, including security, elections, and constitutional reform.

Puntland boycott and SSC-Khaatumo issue

The postponement comes days after Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni refused to attend, citing unresolved disputes with the central government. Deni accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s administration of reneging on prior agreements and declared that Puntland would remain absent until those commitments were restored.

“We are absent from the NCC because of unfulfilled agreements,” Deni said. “Unless the federal government returns to the agreed terms, no one will be returning to the table. President Hassan Sheikh must honor his promises and resume inclusive dialogue.”

Puntland, located in northeastern Somalia, has long had a strained relationship with Mogadishu over autonomy, resource sharing, and federal power issues. The region’s continued boycott threatens to further weaken the NCC’s credibility as a national unifying platform.

Adding to the discord is a dispute over the inclusion of SSC-Khaatumo, a newly revived regional administration seeking federal recognition after breaking away from Somaliland’s control in the contested Sool, Sanaag, and Cayn regions.

According to sources close to the negotiations, leaders of HirShabelle, Galmudug, and South West states have objected to SSC-Khaatumo’s participation in the upcoming talks.

Presidents Ahmed Qoor Qoor (Galmudug) and Ali Gudlawe (HirShabelle) reportedly oppose the federal status granted to SSC-Khaatumo, while South West leader Abdiaziz Laftagareen has voiced broader concerns over perceived clan imbalances in Somalia’s federal structure.

Laftagareen has reportedly criticized the dominance of the Darod and Hawiye clans, which control five federal member states. In contrast, his clan is represented in only one.

Mogadishu’s status is still unresolved

The meeting was also expected to revisit the unresolved status of the Banaadir region, which encompasses the capital, Mogadishu. While home to all federal institutions, Banaadir lacks formal recognition as a federal member state, which is a long-standing grievance for many residents and political leaders.

Despite previous pledges by successive governments, a constitutional resolution on Banaadir’s status remains elusive.

Sources close to Villa Somalia described the delay as a strategic move to allow further consultations and secure broader consensus among stakeholders.

“This postponement provides an opportunity to deepen dialogue and ensure the upcoming NCC session is inclusive and productive,” an official told local media outlet Caasimada Online.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who began his second term in 2022, has prioritized national reconciliation and institutional reform. However, internal disputes over governance, representation, and federalism continue challenging his administration’s efforts.

Somalia adopted a federal system in 2004 as part of efforts to stabilize the country after decades of conflict. The NCC was created to serve as a high-level platform for dialogue between the federal government and member states, but its effectiveness has often been hampered by political mistrust and power struggles.

While the council has helped facilitate agreements on electoral frameworks and security operations, recurring boycotts and disputes over recognition have diminished its cohesion.

The latest delay comes at a critical juncture as Somalia moves toward constitutional reform and prepares for future elections. The NCC’s ability to reconvene with full participation will be key to determining the country’s political stability and long-term federal integrity.