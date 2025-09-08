Somalia faces influx of foreign jihadist mercenaries

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Somalia is confronting a dangerous new phase in its long war with al Shabab, as foreign jihadist contractors and a growing alliance with Yemen’s Houthi rebels inject fresh expertise and firepower into the insurgency, according to a new report by security consultancy Aries Intelligence.

The study warns that militant know-how once confined to Middle Eastern battlefields is now spreading into the Horn of Africa. Al Shabab, it says, is increasingly drawing on outside trainers, advanced weaponry, and logistical networks — transforming a local insurgency into a player with regional reach.

Aries describes this trend as the rise of “militant professionals”: veterans of wars in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen who now operate like freelancers, offering their skills to extremist groups across Africa and beyond.

Arms for maritime assistance

At the heart of the shift is al Shabab’s deepening relationship with Yemen’s Houthis. Despite stark sectarian divides — the Houthis are Zaidi Shia, al Shabab hardline Sunni — the two have forged a pragmatic partnership.

UN monitors say the Houthis have shipped rifles, machine guns, and sniper weapons to Somalia in exchange for maritime assistance. Somali pirate networks, still active off the coast, have helped create smuggling windows by diverting naval patrols in the Gulf of Aden.

Many of the weapons, investigators note, can be traced back to Iranian stockpiles — highlighting Tehran’s indirect but crucial role in extending militant capabilities far beyond the Middle East.

The cooperation goes beyond smuggling. Somali sources told Aries Intelligence that al-Shabaab fighters have travelled to Houthi-controlled ports in Yemen for advanced training. There, Hezbollah and Houthi instructors introduced them to drones, missile coordination, and asymmetric warfare tactics that had never before appeared in East Africa.

“These are skills once reserved for national armies,” the report said. “Their transfer into Somalia represents a serious escalation of al Shabab’s capabilities.”

That escalation is already visible. In mid-2024, Puntland authorities intercepted suicide drones linked to Houthi stockpiles and bound for al Shabab. Analysts called the seizure the clearest evidence yet of Yemeni-style drone warfare spilling into Somalia.

There are also signs of direct cooperation in the Red Sea. Intercepted communications suggest al Shabab provided surveillance and targeting data to the Houthis during a string of attacks on commercial shipping, operations that combined long-range missiles, explosive-laden drones, and fast attack boats.

Jihadist contractors for hire

Aries Intelligence places the Somalia–Houthi link within a wider global trend: the rise of jihadist private military contractors.

Groups such as Malhama Tactical, founded by Uzbek veterans in Syria, pioneered the model by training al-Qaeda affiliates and promoting their services online. Others — Muhojir Tactical, Yurtugh Tactical, and Albanian Tactical — have followed, offering sniper instruction, urban warfare lessons, and battlefield medicine.

“These battlefield professionals are exporting knowledge through both hands-on training and digital propaganda,” the report said. “Somalia is now firmly connected to this network.”

For Somalia, the consequences are profound. Al Shabab has long been deadly, but outside expertise could allow it to field tactics once thought beyond its reach: drone swarms, maritime suicide attacks, and coordinated missile strikes. Such capabilities threaten not only Somalia’s fragile security forces but also international shipping lanes through the Gulf of Aden, one of the world’s busiest trade routes.

The rise of jihadist contractors, Aries warns, makes counterterrorism even harder. “Governments are no longer confronting isolated insurgents,” the report said. “They are facing a decentralized industry of militant talent, trading in skills as much as ideology.”

Already beset by political turmoil and economic fragility, Somalia is ill-equipped to confront an al-Shabaab emboldened by foreign trainers and foreign weapons. Analysts say the country risks becoming a testing ground for the next generation of militant warfare — a place where lessons from Yemen and Syria are rewritten on African soil.

“What began as an Iranian investment in a Yemeni proxy is now reshaping conflicts hundreds of miles away,” Aries Intelligence concluded.