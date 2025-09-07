Deni’s Visa gambit risks alienating Puntlanders

GAROWE, Somalia – President Said Abdullahi Deni’s decision to reject Somalia’s newly launched federal e-visa system and impose a separate $60 fee on arriving passengers was intended as a show of Puntland’s autonomy. Instead, it risks backfiring—politically, economically, and reputationally—by turning Puntland’s own citizens and diaspora against him.

The dispute was framed as a battle between Mogadishu and Puntland over authority, but the immediate victims are not federal officials—they are ordinary Puntlanders.

The vast majority of passengers landing in Garowe are diaspora Somalis returning home to see family, invest, or reconnect with their roots. By forcing them to pay twice—first for the $64 federal e-visa, and again for Puntland’s $60 local permit—Deni’s administration has effectively levied a tax on loyalty.

For many, the experience is humiliating: long airport queues, double charges, and the feeling of being exploited in their own homeland. Rather than rallying support for Puntland’s autonomy, the move risks breeding anger and resentment among the very people who sustain Puntland’s economy and society.

Puntland’s diaspora is not just symbolic—it is vital. Remittances form the backbone of household incomes, businesses, and even local government projects. Alienating this community with what many describe as “predatory” fees could weaken that bond.

If diaspora Puntlanders begin to see Garowe’s leadership as opportunistic rather than protective, the consequences will extend beyond airport frustration. Their financial and political influence—critical during elections and development drives—could shift away from Deni’s administration.

The timing could not be more damaging. Mogadishu has hailed the federal e-visa as a “historic milestone,” projecting Somalia as a modernising state aligned with global digital standards. By openly defying the system, Puntland risks appearing obstructive, parochial, and out of step with global best practices.

For years, Puntland has claimed to be Somalia’s model of governance and stability. This episode undermines that narrative, painting the administration as insular and out of touch with the frustrations of its own citizens.

A constitutional trap

Legally, the Somali constitution gives immigration authority to the federal government, not the states. Airlines, which rely on federal clearance to operate, must also obey Mogadishu’s directives since the skies are under national—not regional—jurisdiction.

That leaves Deni with only two options: abide by the federal e-visa system or continue charging his own people twice at the airport. Either option exposes the limits of his leverage and risks eroding confidence in his leadership.

In a fragile political environment, perception matters as much as policy. Deni’s government may have intended to send a message of strength to Mogadishu, but instead it appears to have inflicted harm on its own people. Federal officials now have an easy talking point: Puntland’s defiance is not protecting its citizens; it is penalising them.

The greater danger is erosion of trust. If ordinary Puntlanders and their diaspora relatives come to believe that political battles are being fought at their expense, Deni risks undermining the very base of support he depends on to sustain his authority.

What was meant to project defiance could instead expose weakness. By rejecting Somalia’s new e-visa, Deni has not embarrassed Mogadishu—he has antagonised his own people. For a leader who relies heavily on diaspora goodwill and popular support, that miscalculation could prove far costlier than the $60 fee.