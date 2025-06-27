Introduction: A Question We Must All Answer

In 1960, Somalia gained independence with dignity, purpose, and unmatched hope. British Somaliland became free on June 26, and five days later, it united with the former Italian-administered territory on July 1 to form the Somali Republic — a rare, voluntary act of African unity. It was a powerful moment. A moment born out of resistance, sacrifice, and a dream for a sovereign, united, and just Somalia.

But now, 65 years later, we must pause and ask a painful, necessary question:

Somalia gained independence in 1960 — what have we done with it?

Every year, we celebrate Independence Week with parades, speeches, and patriotic songs. But behind the flags and fireworks, ordinary Somalis — whether in Mogadishu, Baidoa, Hargeisa, or the diaspora — ask: Are we truly free? Are we truly sovereign? Have we honoured the legacy of our forefathers and mothers — or betrayed it?

1. The Vision of 1960: Unity, Freedom, and Pan-Somalism

Somalia was born with a dream: not just independence from colonial rule, but the unity of all Somali people — in Djibouti, the Ogaden region of Ethiopia, Northern Kenya, and the Horn. This dream, known as Greater Somalia, was the moral compass of the early republic.

In the first years after independence:

• Somalia had a functioning multi-party democracy.

• Civilian governments upheld a constitution and held peaceful elections.

• The Somali passport carried respect. Somali voices were heard in pan-African and Arab League circles.

Our forefathers and mothers fought not for a piece of land, but for a dignified Somali nation.

2. The Collapse: Civil War, Fragmentation, and Lost Direction

By 1969, a military coup ended the democratic experiment. Siad Barre’s authoritarian rule, initially promising order, collapsed into repression, war, and civil conflict. In 1991, the central government fell — and Somalia plunged into one of the worst humanitarian and political crises in modern African history.

What followed?

• Warlords took over. Cities were divided by clan militias.

• Al-Shabaab and terrorist groups exploited the chaos.

• Public services vanished. Schools, hospitals, police, and courts collapsed.

• Somaliland declared independence (1991) and remains outside the federal framework.

• Somalia became a symbol of a “failed state” in international media.

This is not what independence was meant to lead to.

This is not what our people died for.

3. Fragile Rebuilding: Some Progress Amid Persistent Crisis

Since the early 2000s, Somalia has seen steps toward recovery — though slow, fragile, and uneven:

Achievements:

• Federal Institutions Established: A federal parliament, president, and prime minister now exist.

• Constitutional Framework: A provisional constitution guides governance (though still incomplete).

• Diaspora Investment: Somali diaspora contributes over $1.5 billion annually, helping fuel reconstruction.

• Telecommunication & Finance Innovation: Mobile banking and telecoms are among the most advanced in Africa.

• Resilient Population: Despite insecurity, ordinary Somalis build, work, and endure every day.

But these achievements exist alongside deep, unresolved issues:

• Al-Shabaab controls large rural areas and continues deadly urban attacks.

• Federal and state governments often operate at odds, causing internal political paralysis.

• Elections are frequently delayed and manipulated.

• Public institutions remain weak, underfunded, and sometimes corrupt.

• Clan politics still override merit, justice, and unity.

• Youth unemployment, migration, and despair remain chronic.

Progress has not kept pace with potential. Somalia survives — but it has not yet truly risen.

4. The Diaspora: A Lifeline, But Not a Substitute

The Somali diaspora — spread across Europe, North America, the Gulf, and East Africa — plays a massive role in Somalia’s survival and partial recovery.

• Remittances fund families, businesses, and education.

• Returnees bring skills, ideas, and innovation.

• Advocacy abroad keeps Somalia on the international agenda.

Yet:

• Diaspora politics can deepen local divisions.

• Some returnees, disconnected from ground realities, face mistrust.

• Heavy reliance on diaspora support discourages the development of sustainable national systems.

The diaspora is a vital asset — but Somalia must also become a nation that can stand on its own feet.

5. Independence Without Accountability: A Nation Trapped in Ceremony

Each year on July 1, Somalia’s leaders deliver lofty speeches, promise reforms, and urge unity. Yet, year after year, little changes. Roads remain broken. Clinics lack medicine. Teachers go unpaid. Terror groups still bomb markets. Elections remain fragile.

Celebration without substance is not patriotism. It is denial.

Independence Week must not become a ritual of recycled slogans and hollow patriotism. If there is no annual audit of what we’ve achieved — in security, education, justice, development — then Independence Day becomes an insult to those who sacrificed everything for it.

Freedom is not measured by parades, but by hospitals that heal, schools that teach, and streets that are safe.

6. Somaliland: The Unresolved Question

Somaliland, which declared independence in 1991, remains peaceful and relatively democratic — yet unrecognized. While the rest of Somalia struggled with war and terrorism, Somaliland built functioning institutions and held elections.

This creates a difficult truth: unity must be based on justice, consent, and performance — not slogans or nostalgia.

Somalia must either negotiate a dignified path to reunification or embrace a peaceful, respectful framework of coexistence.

7. What Needs to Change: From Celebration to Transformation

To reclaim the spirit of 1960, Somalia must move from ceremonial independence to substantive independence.

a) Leadership With Integrity

• End impunity for corruption and abuse of power.

• Prioritize national interest over clan, foreign agendas, or personal gain.

b) Security Rooted in Justice

• Build a national army trusted by all Somalis.

• Develop local policing based on communities, not foreign contractors.

c) Federalism Based on Equity

• Clearly define power-sharing, resource distribution, and cooperation between federal and state levels.

• Avoid fragmentation by building mutual trust.

d) Economic Justice

• Invest in agriculture, renewable energy, fisheries, and vocational training.

• Create real employment for the 70% of the population under 30.

e) Diaspora Partnership

• Incentivize diaspora investment with legal protections and tax breaks.

• Involve diaspora in nation-building — not just fundraising or politics.

8. A Message to the Next Generation: Reignite the Dream

We cannot give our children a Somalia still divided, still bleeding, still begging.

We must give them a Somalia that is whole, healing, and hopeful.

Let us no longer ask, “What has independence given us?”

Let us ask instead:

What have we given back to independence?

Conclusion: From Memory to Mandate

“This is not what our forefathers and mothers fought for.”

They fought for a Somalia that would be sovereign, united, and respected.

We owe it to them — and to ourselves — to build a country worthy of their sacrifice.

Independence is not a one-time event. It is a living commitment.

A responsibility renewed every year — not with flags alone, but with progress.

Somalia gained independence in 1960. What have we done with it?

Let the answer, from now on, be one of honour, action, and transformation.

