Farmajo: Include all states in Somalia’s political talks

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somalia’s former president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo on Friday welcomed an emerging dialogue between his successor and opposition leaders, urging the government to include dissident regional states in crucial upcoming talks aimed at resolving a deepening political crisis.

The call for unity followed a preliminary meeting on Wednesday between President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and the Somali Salvation Forum, an opposition coalition. The two sides agreed to a framework for formal negotiations scheduled to begin on July 3.

These high-stakes talks aim to tackle a range of divisive issues that have splintered the nation’s political elite, including the completion of a provisional constitution, the model for future elections, and national security strategy.

In a statement, Farmajo described the initial agreement as “a good start towards resolving the political disputes over national-level issues.”

He insisted, however, that any durable solution requires a broader consensus, calling on President Mohamud to personally invite the leaders of the Puntland and Jubaland federal member states to the negotiating table.

“It is imperative that the President assumes his responsibility… and directly invites the Puntland and Jubaland federal member states to the scheduled meeting on July 3, which is important for the country to have an inclusive political direction,” Farmajo stated.

Constitutional standoff

At the heart of the political standoff are controversial constitutional amendments advanced by President Mohamud’s administration earlier this year. The changes, which centralize power by creating a presidential system and eliminating the post of prime minister, were passed by parliament but have been fiercely rejected by critics.

Puntland, a historically autonomous state in northeastern Somalia, has led the opposition to the move. In March 2024, it declared it was withdrawing its recognition of the federal government and would operate independently until the constitutional changes were nullified and put to a national referendum.

Farmajo, whom Mohamud defeated in the 2022 presidential election, echoed these constitutional concerns, emphasizing the foundational role of the country’s 2012 Provisional Constitution.

“We once again underline… that the Provisional Constitution, which the Somali people agreed upon in 2012, is the pillar that holds the country together,” his statement read. “Therefore, it is essential that the Constitution serves as the basis for any dialogue.”

A fractured federation

The exclusion of Puntland has highlighted the deep fractures in Somalia’s federal system. The opposition delegation at Wednesday’s meeting was led by another former president, Sharif Sheikh Ahmed, who now heads the Somali Salvation Forum.

Following the meeting, President Mohamud’s office confirmed that both sides had agreed on four key agenda items: strengthening national unity, the constitutional review, security and counter-terrorism, and a consensus-based model for direct elections. The presidency’s dispatch also noted an agreement to “seek out officials who are still absent from the process.”

Analysts warn that any political settlement reached without the participation of key federal states like Puntland is unlikely to hold, potentially worsening instability in a country still battling a long-running insurgency by Al-Shabaab militants.

Somalia has not held a one-person, one-vote election since 1969. The last several elections have used an indirect, clan-based system to select lawmakers who, in turn, elect the president. The planned transition to universal suffrage is a cornerstone of the nation’s state-building efforts, but its implementation remains a major point of contention.

The upcoming talks in Mogadishu are now seen as a critical test of political will to forge a unified path forward, with the inclusion of all major stakeholders considered essential for success.