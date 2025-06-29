Villa Somalia in hot water over facebook condolence

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Villa Somalia, the office of Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, was forced into damage control on Saturday after publishing a condolence message that appeared to contradict the federal government’s long-standing policy of non-recognition toward the current Jubaland administration.

The statement, shared on Villa Somalia’s official Facebook page, mourned the passing of Suldaan Cabdicqaadir Xaaji Maxamuud, a respected elder and former official in Jubaland. However, the original post referred to him as “ahaa Madaxweyne Ku-xigeenka 2-aad ee Dowlad-goboleedka Jubbaland” — meaning he “was the Second Vice President of the Jubaland State.”

The wording ignited swift buzz online, as it implicitly recognized Suldaan Cabdicqaadir’s role in the current Jubaland administration — the same administration led by Ahmed Mohamed Islam “Madobe,” whose 2024 re-election Villa Somalia has rejected as unconstitutional.

Shortly after publication, social media users flagged the inconsistency, noting that the phrase “ahaa” suggested Villa Somalia viewed Suldaan Cabdicqaadir as having held a legitimate official title in a government it has publicly dismissed.

In response, Villa Somalia deleted the original statement and replaced it with a revised version. The updated text softened the reference, describing the deceased as “oo horey u soo noqday” — meaning “who had previously served as” — distancing him from the current administration.

The slip comes amid years of strained relations between the federal government in Mogadishu and the Jubaland administration based in Kismayo. Following Ahmed Madobe’s re-election in late 2024, the federal cabinet declared the vote illegitimate and ceased formal engagement with Jubaland’s leadership.

In return, Jubaland suspended cooperation with federal authorities, accusing Villa Somalia of political interference and power consolidation. The rift has impacted national reconciliation, disrupted security coordination in the south, and stalled progress on electoral and constitutional reforms.

“This wasn’t just a linguistic oversight,” said a Mogadishu-based constitutional analyst. “When you describe someone as having held a specific title in a government you claim to be illegitimate, you’re effectively undermining your own position. Language matters — especially in federal disputes.”

While the corrected version of the statement now aligns with Villa Somalia’s official stance, screenshots of the original post circulated widely on Somali-language social media, reigniting debates over the government’s messaging discipline and internal coordination.